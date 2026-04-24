Match details Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

NOT
NOT
WAR
WAR

(96 ov.) 375/8

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Nottinghamshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersHameed Haseeb, Slater Ben, Duckett Ben, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, Verreynne Kyle, James Lyndon, Patterson-White Liam, Hutton Brett, Tongue Josh, Pennington Dillon, Stone Olly
BenchAhmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, O'Neill Fergus, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Malik Zen, Woakes Chris, Thompson Jordan, Bamber Ethan, Booth Michael
BenchAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Barker Keith, Bethell Jacob, Brathwaite Kraigg, Briggs Danny, Burgess Michael, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Lintott Jacob, Maxwell Glenn, Miles Craig, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Wylie Theo Owen, Young Will

Venue Guide

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