Squads Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

NOT
NOT
WAR
WAR

(96 ov.) 375/8

Playing

NOT
NOT
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Davies Alex

wicket keeper

Slater Ben

batsman

Duckett Ben

wicket keeper

Clarke Joe

wicket keeper

Hain Sam

batsman

Webster Beau

all rounder

Verreynne Kyle

wicket keeper

James Lyndon

all rounder

Malik Zen

no information yet

Woakes Chris

all rounder

Thompson Jordan

all rounder

Booth Michael

all rounder

Bench

NOT
NOT
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Farhan

no information yet

Ali Hasan

bowler

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Hatton-Lowe Byron

no information yet

Barker Keith

all rounder

Bethell Jacob

all rounder

Howell Benny

all rounder

Lord Robert

no information yet

Burgess Michael

wicket keeper

Drakes Dominic

all rounder

Moore Francis Henry

no information yet

O'Neill Fergus

all rounder

Pocklington Joe

no information yet

Jamal Aamir

all rounder

Seecharan Samuel Jack

no information yet

Khan Amir

no information yet