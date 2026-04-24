Squads Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hameed Haseeb
batsman
Davies Alex
wicket keeper
Slater Ben
batsman
Yates Robert
batsman
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Mousley Dan
batsman
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Hain Sam
batsman
Haynes Jack
batsman
Webster Beau
all rounder
Verreynne Kyle
wicket keeper
Barnard Ed
bowler
James Lyndon
all rounder
Malik Zen
no information yet
Patterson-White Liam
bowler
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Hutton Brett
bowler
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Tongue Josh
bowler
Bamber Ethan
bowler
Pennington Dillon
bowler
Booth Michael
all rounder
Stone Olly
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Farhan
no information yet
Ali Hasan
bowler
Ali Mohammad
bowler
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Giles Thomas Oliver
bowler
Ali Tazeem Chaudry
bowler
Hatton-Lowe Byron
no information yet
Barker Keith
all rounder
Henry Hayes James Philip
bowler
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Holland Travis Patrick
batsman
Brathwaite Kraigg
batsman
Howell Benny
all rounder
Briggs Danny
bowler
Lord Robert
no information yet
Burgess Michael
wicket keeper
Martindale Ben
batsman
Drakes Dominic
all rounder
McCann Freddie
batsman
Fernando Vishwa
bowler
McKerr Conor
bowler
Garton George
bowler
Moore Francis Henry
no information yet
Gilchrist Nathan
bowler
Munsey George
batsman
Gleeson Richard
bowler
O'Neill Fergus
all rounder
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Pocklington Joe
no information yet
Jamal Aamir
all rounder
Seecharan Samuel Jack
no information yet
Johal Manraj A
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Khan Amir
no information yet