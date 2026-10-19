Match details Gujarat vs Bengal First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

GUJ
GUJ
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersDesai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jadeja Priyajeet, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Prajapati Saral, Trivedi Vedant
Benchno information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Kaif, Ahmed Shahbaz, Chatterjee Subham, Chatterjee Sudip, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Kaif MD, Kumar Mukesh, Mandal Soumyadip, Paul Ankur, Porel Abhishek, Pramanik Pradipta, Shami Mohammed, Shukla Ankit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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