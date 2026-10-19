Match details Gujarat vs Bengal First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gujarat Squad
|Players
|Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jadeja Priyajeet, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Prajapati Saral, Trivedi Vedant
|Bench
|no information yet
Bengal Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet