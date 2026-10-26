Match details Maharashtra vs Odisha First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

MAH
MAH
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBawne Ankit, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Darkunde Vaibhav, Dharmadhikari Atharva, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kate Harshal, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Patil Digvijay, Sanghvi Tanay, Shaw Prithvi, Sonawane Maya, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Shreyansh, Biswal Badal, Choudhary Gourav, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, K Beja Sambit, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Omkar, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Rathva Ninad, Samal Swastik, Sanatana Rana Prasanta, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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