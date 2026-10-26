Match details Maharashtra vs Odisha First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bawne Ankit, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Darkunde Vaibhav, Dharmadhikari Atharva, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kate Harshal, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Patil Digvijay, Sanghvi Tanay, Shaw Prithvi, Sonawane Maya, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Odisha Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet