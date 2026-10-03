Match details Punjab vs Assam First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

PUN
PUN
ASM
ASM

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Goyal Ayush, Khan Sahil, Malhotra Anmol, Paul Jaskaranvir Singh, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhinav Rakesh, Sharma Raghu, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Tandon Harjas Singh, Wadhera Nehal
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Assam Squad

PlayersBiswas Rituraj, Choudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Musaraf Parvej, Parag Riyan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Rajbongshi Darshan, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul, Thakuri Abhishek
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Venue Guide

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