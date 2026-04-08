International career

Gurnoor Brar is still in the early stages of his international career, but he has shown great promise in domestic cricket. His path to representing the national team is being closely watched by many, and he is working hard to earn his place.

September 2024: Gurnoor joined the Indian national team’s training camp before the match against Bangladesh. This camp allowed him to train with the team and prove his skills.

January 2025: As of now, Gurnoor has not yet made his debut in international cricket. However, his strong performances for Punjab and Punjab Kings in the IPL have kept him in consideration for future national selection.

Leagues Participation

Before his professional debut, Brar worked as a net bowler for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians during the 2019 Indian Premier League. This role allowed him to train with top players and learn from their skills and tactics.

Indian Premier League

Brar was bought by Punjab Kings for the 2023 IPL season to replace Raj Bawa at a price of Rs. 20 Lakhs. He played his first IPL match on April 28, 2023, against Lucknow Super Giants. In the 2025 season, he joined Gujarat Titans for Rs. 1.30 crore after a bidding battle with Chennai Super Kings. Before this, he worked as a net bowler for Gujarat Titans.

Year Team Notes 2023 Punjab Kings Bought for Rs. 20 Lakhs as a replacement for Raj Bawa. Debuted against Lucknow Super Giants. 2025 Gujarat Titans Joined for Rs. 1.30 crore after a bidding war. Previously worked as a net bowler for Gujarat Titans.

Domestic career

Gurnoor Brar started his first-class career by playing for Punjab against Railways in the Ranji Trophy from December 20 to 23, 2022, in Delhi. His last first-class match was against Bengal at Eden Gardens from January 30 to February 1, 2025. In List A cricket, Brar played his only match for Punjab against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 14, 2021. He made his debut in T20 cricket for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants at Mohali on April 28, 2023. His last T20 match for Punjab was against Meghalaya at Saurashtra on December 5, 2024.

In his first Ranji Trophy match, Brar impressed with four wickets for just 16 runs. He continued to perform well, scoring a half-century against Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy and taking 20 wickets in the Under-25 A State Trophy season. Brar also stood out in the 2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, where he took 22 wickets in 11 matches, becoming the top wicket-taker.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Brar delivered strong performances, including taking five wickets for just 14 runs against Bihar. He finished the season with 20 wickets from five matches at an average of 16.45. In his latest match against Bengal, he took four important wickets, including Wriddhiman Saha, and scored 22 and 26 runs in two innings.

Though Brar faced challenges in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he gave up 41 runs in two overs against Bengal, his skills are still evident. With the support of Ashish Nehra at Gujarat Titans, Brar has the chance to grow further in his career.

Records and achievements

Gurnoor Brar has had a successful cricket career with key milestones in various tournaments.

2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: He was the top wicket-taker, with 22 wickets in 11 matches.

2024-2025 Ranji Trophy Season: Brar took 26 wickets in 7 matches, leading Punjab.

Match against Bihar (2024 Ranji Trophy): He took 5 wickets for 14 runs (5/14).

2019 Red Bull Campus Cricket: Brar won the Man of the Match Award in the National final.

Personal life

Gurnoor Brar keeps most details about his personal life private, but some information is available.

Finance

In 2022, Gurnoor's net worth was estimated between 1.2 to 1.8 crore INR (around $145,000 - $220,000). His income comes from cricket, including IPL salary, home contracts, advertising deals, and investments. He has deals with SG Cricket, Punjab Tourism, and Jalandhar Sports. He also co-owns a cricket academy and a fitness startup.

Family

Gurnoor was born into a Sikh family. His father is Sukhveer Brar, and his mother is Manwinder Dhaliwal Brar. He has a younger brother named Varnoor Brar.

House

In 2023, Gurnoor lives in Mohali, Punjab, India.

Fans

He has 13k followers on Instagram.