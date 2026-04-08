Gurnoor Brar

Gurnoor Brar

bowler

Full name:Gurnoor Brar
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):May 25, 2000 (22)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:195 cm
Hometown:Muktsar, Punjab, India
Jersey Number:7
Batting Style:Left-hand Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm Fast
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

India

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches511
Innings811
Overs83.510.03.0
Balls---
Maidens1400
Runs3196242
Wickets710
Avg45.57620
SR71.85600
Eco3.86.214
BB410
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches511
Innings500
Not outs100
Runs10700
Balls Faced8900
Avg26.7500
SR120.2200
Fours800
Fifties100
Sixies700
Highest6400
Hundreds000

Gurnoor Brar Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

International career

Gurnoor Brar is still in the early stages of his international career, but he has shown great promise in domestic cricket. His path to representing the national team is being closely watched by many, and he is working hard to earn his place.

  • September 2024: Gurnoor joined the Indian national team’s training camp before the match against Bangladesh. This camp allowed him to train with the team and prove his skills.
  • January 2025: As of now, Gurnoor has not yet made his debut in international cricket. However, his strong performances for Punjab and Punjab Kings in the IPL have kept him in consideration for future national selection.

Leagues Participation

Before his professional debut, Brar worked as a net bowler for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians during the 2019 Indian Premier League. This role allowed him to train with top players and learn from their skills and tactics.

Indian Premier League

Brar was bought by Punjab Kings for the 2023 IPL season to replace Raj Bawa at a price of Rs. 20 Lakhs. He played his first IPL match on April 28, 2023, against Lucknow Super Giants. In the 2025 season, he joined Gujarat Titans for Rs. 1.30 crore after a bidding battle with Chennai Super Kings. Before this, he worked as a net bowler for Gujarat Titans.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Punjab Kings

Bought for Rs. 20 Lakhs as a replacement for Raj Bawa. Debuted against Lucknow Super Giants.

2025

Gujarat Titans

Joined for Rs. 1.30 crore after a bidding war. Previously worked as a net bowler for Gujarat Titans.

Domestic career

Gurnoor Brar started his first-class career by playing for Punjab against Railways in the Ranji Trophy from December 20 to 23, 2022, in Delhi. His last first-class match was against Bengal at Eden Gardens from January 30 to February 1, 2025. In List A cricket, Brar played his only match for Punjab against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 14, 2021. He made his debut in T20 cricket for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants at Mohali on April 28, 2023. His last T20 match for Punjab was against Meghalaya at Saurashtra on December 5, 2024.

In his first Ranji Trophy match, Brar impressed with four wickets for just 16 runs. He continued to perform well, scoring a half-century against Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy and taking 20 wickets in the Under-25 A State Trophy season. Brar also stood out in the 2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, where he took 22 wickets in 11 matches, becoming the top wicket-taker.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Brar delivered strong performances, including taking five wickets for just 14 runs against Bihar. He finished the season with 20 wickets from five matches at an average of 16.45. In his latest match against Bengal, he took four important wickets, including Wriddhiman Saha, and scored 22 and 26 runs in two innings.

Though Brar faced challenges in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he gave up 41 runs in two overs against Bengal, his skills are still evident. With the support of Ashish Nehra at Gujarat Titans, Brar has the chance to grow further in his career.

Records and achievements

Gurnoor Brar has had a successful cricket career with key milestones in various tournaments.

  • 2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: He was the top wicket-taker, with 22 wickets in 11 matches.
  • 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy Season: Brar took 26 wickets in 7 matches, leading Punjab.
  • Match against Bihar (2024 Ranji Trophy): He took 5 wickets for 14 runs (5/14).
  • 2019 Red Bull Campus Cricket: Brar won the Man of the Match Award in the National final.

Personal life

Gurnoor Brar keeps most details about his personal life private, but some information is available.

Finance

In 2022, Gurnoor's net worth was estimated between 1.2 to 1.8 crore INR (around $145,000 - $220,000). His income comes from cricket, including IPL salary, home contracts, advertising deals, and investments. He has deals with SG Cricket, Punjab Tourism, and Jalandhar Sports. He also co-owns a cricket academy and a fitness startup.

Family

Gurnoor was born into a Sikh family. His father is Sukhveer Brar, and his mother is Manwinder Dhaliwal Brar. He has a younger brother named Varnoor Brar.

House

In 2023, Gurnoor lives in Mohali, Punjab, India.

Fans

He has 13k followers on Instagram.

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