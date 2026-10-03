Match details Railways vs Uttarakhand First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

RAI
RAI
UTT
UTT

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Chaudhari Ayan B, Chaudhary Shivam, Harsh Vishal, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ashish, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Upendra
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersChandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Chopra Prashant, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Joshi Janmejay, Kumar Rajan, Lalwani Bhupen, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Negi Abhay, Patwal Harsh Dhirendar, Raichandani Lakshya, Rawat Sagar, Rawat Saurabh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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