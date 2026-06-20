Jagadeesha Suchith News View all If you are interested to know the details of Jagadeesha Suchith cricket player's life then here you will find all the information about the matches he participated in, won and lost. SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jagadeesha Suchith taking one-handed 'flying' catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda Sunrisers Hydearabad's (SRH) susbstitute fielder Jagadeesha Suchith flew to his left and stuck his hand out to hold onto a stunning catch against Punjab Kings (PBKS) to help Jason Holder dismiss a dangerous Deepak Hooda. After opting to ball first SRH have struck on regular intervals in the match. Jagadeesha Suchith Rohit Sharma wanted RCB to beat CSK in 2015 qualifiers, reveals Jagadeesha Suchith Jagadeesha Suchith Ravi Ashwin’s clever bowling will match conditions in Delhi, says Ricky Ponting Jagadeesha Suchith CSK vs DC | Player Ratings - Shreyas Iyer’s valliant fight in vain as Delhi Capitals lose to Chennai Super Kings by 80 runs Jagadeesha Suchith IPL 2019 | Delhi Capitals sign Jagadeesha Suchith as replacement for Harshal Patel

International career

Jagadeesha Suchith was born on January 16, 1994. He is an Indian cricketer who plays for Nagaland and previously represented Karnataka. Suchith bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. He has also taken part in the Indian Premier League.

Suchith is an all-round player. He can bowl well, bat lower in the order, and field in key positions. At the start of his career, his fielding skills were weak, but he worked hard and improved to become a good fielder in all formats.

So far, Jagadeesha Suchith has not played any international matches.

Leagues Participation

Jagadeesha Suchith has played in the Indian Premier League for several teams over the years. He was part of Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2016, joined Delhi Capitals in 2019, and played for Sunrisers Hyderabad during 2021 and 2022.

Indian Premier League

Jagadeesha Suchith joined the Indian Premier League before playing any First-Class matches. Mumbai Indians spotted his talent in the Karnataka Premier League and signed him for the 2015 season. He played 13 matches that year and took 15 wickets but had limited chances in the following seasons. Delhi Capitals signed him in 2019 as a replacement for an injured player, while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Year Team Notes 2015–2016 Mumbai Indians Played 13 matches in 2015, took 15 wickets; only one appearance in 2016; on bench in 2017 2019 Delhi Capitals Joined as replacement for injured Harshal Patel; played one match 2021–2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought in auctions for both seasons; part of squad but limited playing opportunities

Domestic career

Jagadeesha Suchith grew up in a family where sports, especially cricket, were important. He began playing in local parks and school matches in Mysore and showed strong skill as a bowler early on. He played in many age-group tournaments and caught the attention of state selectors. Suchith represented Karnataka at several junior levels, including Under-15, Under-16, Under-19, Under-22, Under-23, and Under-25, as well as the South Zone Under-19 team.

Suchith made his senior debut for Karnataka in the final of the 2014–15 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Punjab. He stood out during the 2014–15 Karnataka Premier League by becoming the highest wicket-taker, helping Mysuru Warriors win the title with an impressive economy rate. His performances in domestic cricket led to a contract with Mumbai Indians in the 2015 IPL, where he played 13 matches and took 10 wickets.

In first-class cricket, Suchith impressed on debut against Bangladesh A by taking six wickets in one innings and scoring valuable runs. He became a key bowler for Karnataka but later played less due to the rise of other spinners. In 2024, Suchith moved to Nagaland to find more playing time and face stronger teams, hoping to attract IPL teams ahead of the 2025 season.

Records and achievements

Jagadeesha Suchith has reached several milestones since his debut in 2015. His performances have stood out in domestic tournaments and the Indian Premier League.

2015: In his debut first-class match against Bangladesh A, Suchith scored 41 runs in the first innings and took 6 wickets for 60 runs in the second innings.

2014–2015: In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played six matches, taking 12 wickets with an average of 13.58 and an economy rate of 3.95.

2016: He won the Karnataka Premier League, hitting 50 runs in just 15 balls, which was the fastest fifty in that tournament.

2015: In the Indian Premier League, Suchith played 13 matches and took 15 wickets, with an average of 33.70.

Personal life

Jagadeesha Suchith has built a solid reputation through his cricket career, gaining recognition and a growing fan base. Outside the field, his personal life remains mostly private, with few details available about his family and lifestyle.

Family

As of 2025, information about Suchith’s parents and siblings is not publicly known. He is unmarried.

Finance

In 2024, Suchith’s net worth was estimated at around INR 18 crore (about 2.1 million USD). His income comes mainly from playing cricket for teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kings XI Punjab, along with earnings from sponsorships and advertising deals.

Scandals

There are no reports of any scandals involving Jagadeesha Suchith.

Fans

Suchith has a fan following of around 45,000 on Instagram.