Match details Saurashtra vs Assam First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

SAU
SAU
ASM
ASM

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersBhut Parth, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Gosai Ansh, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh, Jani Chirag, Jivrajani Kevin S, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Sakariya Chetan, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit
Benchno information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersBiswas Rituraj, Choudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Musaraf Parvej, Parag Riyan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Rajbongshi Darshan, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul, Thakuri Abhishek
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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