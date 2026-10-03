Match details Saurashtra vs Assam First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Saurashtra Squad
|Players
|Bhut Parth, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Gosai Ansh, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh, Jani Chirag, Jivrajani Kevin S, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Sakariya Chetan, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit
|Bench
|no information yet
Assam Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet