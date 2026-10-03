Match details Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

UTT
UTT
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersChandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Chopra Prashant, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Joshi Janmejay, Kumar Rajan, Lalwani Bhupen, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Negi Abhay, Patwal Harsh Dhirendar, Raichandani Lakshya, Rawat Sagar, Rawat Saurabh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersAhmed Khaleel, Chahar Deepak, Chahar Rahul, Changra Mohit, Chauhan Shiva, Chelani Amol Sanjay, Choudhary Deepak, Choudhary M, Godara Sumit, Hooda Deepak, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Roy Hrituraj, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Kartik, Singh Jaideep, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Tomar Abhijeet
Benchno information yet

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