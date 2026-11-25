Squads Victoria vs ACT Meteors List a National Cricket League, Women 23.02.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aery Ira
no information yet
Bowdler Paris
batsman
Day Sophie
bowler
Carroll Rachel
no information yet
Dulvin Samara
no information yet
Cooke Zoe
bowler
Faltum Nicole
wicket keeper
Dignam Grace
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
Ferling Holly
bowler
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Genford Angelina
all rounder
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
Henry Olivia
batsman
Leeson Carly
all rounder
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Lyons Grace
wicket keeper
Lanning Meg
batsman
Mehta Shivani
bowler
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Porter Olivia
batsman
Moloney Sasha
bowler
Sutcliffe Gabrielle
bowler
Noble Indigo
no information yet
Wikman Annie
all rounder
Perrin Mia
no information yet
Wilde Stella
no information yet
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Samuel Zoe
no information yet
Strano Molly
bowler
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Vlaeminck Tayla
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Match has not started yet