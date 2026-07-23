Squads Sussex Sharks vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

List a

SUS
SUS
DER
DER

Playing

SUS
SUS
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Bench

SUS
SUS
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet