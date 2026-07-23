Squads Sussex Sharks vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Baker Olivia
bowler
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Collis Izzy
batsman
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
bowler
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Match has not started yet