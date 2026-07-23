Match details Sussex Sharks vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sussex Sharks Squad
|Players
|Adams Mollie, Buckle Anna, Collis Izzy, Curling Lottie, Doherty Kali-Ann, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Green Chiara Marisa, Harvey Beth, Johnson Bella, Lewis Anna, Mullins Faye, O'Neill Eve, Patil Shristi, Pedley Georgie, Stanley Talitha, Tulloch Poppy, Wilkinson Phoebe
|Bench
|no information yet
Derbyshire Falcons Squad
|Players
|Baker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Darlow Adrianna, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gater Matilda Atherton, Hughes Emily, Kenvyn Lauren, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Porter Ella, Slater Beth
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet