Match details Sussex Sharks vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

List a

SUS
SUS
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersAdams Mollie, Buckle Anna, Collis Izzy, Curling Lottie, Doherty Kali-Ann, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Green Chiara Marisa, Harvey Beth, Johnson Bella, Lewis Anna, Mullins Faye, O'Neill Eve, Patil Shristi, Pedley Georgie, Stanley Talitha, Tulloch Poppy, Wilkinson Phoebe
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersBaker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Darlow Adrianna, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gater Matilda Atherton, Hughes Emily, Kenvyn Lauren, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Porter Ella, Slater Beth
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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