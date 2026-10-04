Match details Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 02.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 02, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sydney Thunder Squad
|Players
|Agar Wes, Andrews Tom, Bancroft Cameron, Billings Sam, Davies Oliver, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Khan Shadab, Konstas Sam, McAndrew Nathan John, Sams Daniel, Sandhu Gurinder, Sangha Tanveer, Warner David
|Bench
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Giants Stadium
|City
|Sydney
|Capacity
|23500
|Ends
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet