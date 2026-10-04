Match details Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 02.01.2027

T20

Sydney

STH
STH
PSC
PSC

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 02, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Andrews Tom, Bancroft Cameron, Billings Sam, Davies Oliver, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Khan Shadab, Konstas Sam, McAndrew Nathan John, Sams Daniel, Sandhu Gurinder, Sangha Tanveer, Warner David
Benchno information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGiants Stadium
CitySydney
Capacity23500
Ends
Hosts to

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