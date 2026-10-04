Squads Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 02.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agar Wes
bowler
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Andrews Tom
all rounder
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Davies Oliver
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Fanning Sam
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Konstas Sam
batsman
Jackson Bryce
batsman
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Kelly Matthew
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Sandhu Gurinder
bowler
Morris Lance
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Paris Joel
bowler
Warner David
batsman
Payne David
bowler
Match has not started yet