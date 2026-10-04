Squads Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 02.01.2027

T20

Sydney

STH
STH
PSC
PSC

Playing

STH
STH
PSC
PSC
First TeamSecond Team
Agar Wes

bowler

Agar Ashton

all rounder

Andrews Tom

all rounder

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Billings Sam

wicket keeper

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Gilkes Matthew

wicket keeper

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Inglis Josh

wicket keeper

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

Bench

STH
STH
PSC
PSC

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet