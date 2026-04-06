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International career

Marco Jansen is a talented South African cricketer who has made a name for himself in all formats of international cricket. From his debut in 2021, Jansen has proven his skills with both bat and ball. His journey to international cricket has been full of key performances.

January 2021: Marco was included in the South African squad for the Test series against Pakistan.

2021: He was named in the Test squad against West Indies, but did not play in any of the matches.

26 December 2021: Marco made his Test debut against India at Centurion. He took 5 wickets in his first match, with his first international wicket being Jasprit Bumrah.

January 2022: Marco played his first ODI against India in Paarl, but he did not take any wickets in that match.

June 2022: Marco debuted in T20I cricket against India at Rajkot. He took 1 wicket in the match, dismissing Shreyas Iyer.

May 2024: Marco was named in South Africa’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where the team finished as runners-up.

November 2024: Marco was again named for the T20I series against India. In the third match, he scored 54 off 17 balls, setting the record for the fastest T20I half-century against India.

November 2024: He was also selected for the Test series against Sri Lanka. In the first Test, he took a remarkable 7 wickets for 13 runs, bowling Sri Lanka out for just 42 runs. This performance made him the first South African to take a 10-wicket match at Kingsmead, Durban. He also became the first left-arm seamer from South Africa to achieve this.

Marco Jansen started his Test career in December 2021, impressing with both the ball and the bat.

Debut: On 26 December 2021, Marco played his first Test match against India at Centurion. He took 5 wickets, with his first wicket being Jasprit Bumrah.

2022: He took 5 wickets in an innings against England at Kingston Oval.

Stats (as of May 2024): Marco has taken 49 wickets in 22 innings, with an economy rate of 3.38. He has also scored 401 runs in 21 innings, averaging 23.58, and has hit two half-centuries.

Marco's ODI debut came in January 2022, but it took him a while to find his rhythm. However, he made a strong comeback in 2023.

Debut: 19 January 2022, against India in Paarl, but he did not take any wickets.

2022: Marco played three ODIs but only took two wickets.

2023: He took 33 wickets and scored 406 runs in 20 ODI matches. His best bowling came against Australia at Wanderers Stadium, where he took 5 wickets for 39 runs.

Batting: Marco also impressed with the bat, especially in a match against England at Wankhede Stadium, where he scored an unbeaten 75 runs off 42 balls, with a strike rate of 178.257.

Marco Jansen made his T20I debut in 2022 and has shown promise with the ball in his limited appearances.

Debut: 17 June 2022, against India at Rajkot, where he took his first T20I wicket by dismissing Shreyas Iyer.

2023: Marco played against the West Indies, taking 3 wickets for 52 runs in 4 overs.

Stats: As of now, Marco has played 4 T20Is, taking 6 wickets in total.

Before his international debut, Marco Jansen played for South Africa's Under-19 team in 2019.

2019: Marco was the top wicket-taker for South Africa’s Under-19 team during their tour of India. He took 8 wickets in 2 Youth Test matches.

Leagues Participation

Marco Jansen has played in several major franchise leagues. Below is a breakdown of his participation in different leagues by year.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Marco Jansen began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2021. In his first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he took two wickets. After a brief time with Mumbai, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022. In the 2025 mega auction, he moved to Punjab Kings, who acquired him for INR 7 crore. Following a successful 2025 season where he took 16 wickets and helped Punjab Kings reach the final, Jansen has been retained for INR 7 crore for the 2026 season.

Year Team Details 2021 Mumbai Indians Debut season. Played 2 matches, took 2 wickets in 4 overs. 2022-2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for Rs 4.2 crore in the 2022 Mega Auction. Played several matches and stayed with the team. 2025 Punjab Kings Bought for Rs 7 crore in the 2025 IPL auction. He played a key role as a Powerplay specialist, taking 16 wickets and helping the team reach the IPL 2025 Final. 2026 Punjab Kings Retained for Rs 7 crore.

Big Bash League (BBL)

Marco has not played many seasons in the Big Bash League, as he focused more on other leagues. However, he showed his potential in his time with the Sydney Thunder.

Year Team Details 2020 Sydney Thunder Played a short time and showed his skills with the ball. 2021 Sydney Thunder Played fewer matches.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Marco Jansen played in the CPL 2021 season with the Trinbago Knight Riders. His role was limited, but he still gained attention for his T20 performances.

Year Team Details 2021 Trinbago Knight Riders Played in CPL 2021 but featured in fewer matches.

Marco Jansen continues to play in top leagues like the IPL, BBL, and CPL. His performances in these leagues help to develop his career as an all-rounder in global cricket.

Domestic career

Marco Jansen began his domestic career in April 2018 with North West Dragons in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. He has played 13 List A matches, taking 16 wickets and scoring 112 runs.

Jansen started his First-Class career in October 2018, also with North West Dragons in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup. He has played 14 matches, taking 54 wickets at an average of 22.96 and scoring 440 runs, including three half-centuries.

Marco made his T20 debut for the Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge in April 2019. He has played 10 T20 matches, taking 6 wickets and scoring 71 runs, with a highest score of 47.

Records and achievements

Marco Jansen has reached several key milestones in his cricket career. Below are his awards and records:

Awards:

2024: Marco was named Best Male Cricketer of the Year at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards for his performances from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

2023: He received the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for his performances during 2022.

2023: Marco was awarded the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for the second time.

Records:

November 13, 2024: Marco set the record for the fastest T20 half-century against India. He scored 54 runs from 17 balls in the third match of the series at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

2024: Marco scored 71 runs off 31 balls in a match against Paarl Royals in SA20.

December 2023: He scored 84 runs off 147 balls in a match against India.

May 2024: In Test matches, Marco has taken 49 wickets in 22 innings with an average of 3.38 wickets per match. He has scored 401 runs in 21 innings with an average of 23.58.

2023: His best bowling performance was against Australia at Wanderers, where he took 5 wickets for 39 runs in 8 overs.

2023: His best batting performance was against England at Wankhede, where he scored 75 runs off 42 balls with a strike rate of 178.257.

March 26, 2023: Marco’s best T20I performance came against West Indies at Super Sports Park, where he took 3 wickets for 52 runs in 4 overs.

Personal life

Marco Jansen is from Klerksdorp, South Africa. He started playing cricket at 18 and went to Laerskool Goudkop. Marco has a twin brother, Duan, who also plays cricket. Marco’s talent was noticed early, and he joined the Mumbai Indians in 2021, after impressing many, including Quinton de Kock.

Family

At just 9 years old, Marco scored 164 not out in a 20-over match. His father saw his talent and trained him with his twin brother Duan, who also plays cricket for North West.

Financial Status

Marco Jansen’s net worth is about US $5 million. His earnings come from cricket, including his contracts with IPL teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2023, Marco earned ₹42 million (around $505,000) from the IPL.

Cars and House

Marco has an Aston Martin DB11 and a Tesla Model S but there is no information available about his house.

Scandals

In January 2025, Marco was criticized for an incident in a Test match against Pakistan. During a delivery to Babar Azam, cameras showed his right foot well outside the crease, which led to concerns about possible match-fixing. This reminded people of a similar issue in 2010 involving Mohammad Amir in a Test match against England.

Fans

Cricket fans admire Marco. After South Africa’s win against Sri Lanka in November 2024, Twitter users praised him for his 11-wicket performance, calling him the player of the match. Fans on the “Indian Cricket Fans” forum mentioned that Marco is a skilled bowler, able to move the ball and bowl tough deliveries. On Instagram, Marco has 150k followers.