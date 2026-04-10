Josh Hazlewood News View all Right now you can get to know the cricketer Josh Hazlewood: learn about all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket. Two Unbeaten IPL Final Veterans Could Play Key Role in RCB vs GT Finale Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other tonight in the IPL final. And this is the game where even the numbers advantage comes out to be true. There are 2 players featuring in this game who have not lost even a single IPL final they played. Josh Hazlewood Australia Take Bold Call on Veteran Pacers Ahead of 2027 World Cup Josh Hazlewood Are Australian stars set to skip IPL playoffs for Pakistan ODIs? Josh Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood Applauds RCB Fans After Strong Show of Support Josh Hazlewood Is Sooryavanshi’s Batting Leaving Even Bhuvi and Jurel Without Answers?

International career

Josh Reginald Hazlewood was born on January 8, 1991. He is an Australian cricketer who bowls fast with great accuracy and is often compared to Glenn McGrath, a famous Australian bowler. After the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, Hazlewood became the vice-captain of Australia’s Test team and once captained the team in an ODI match. He ranks 4th in Test bowling, 11th in ODI, and 16th in T20I according to the ICC Men’s Player Rankings. Hazlewood has won several major ICC tournaments with Australia, including the 2015 Cricket World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

2010

Made ODI debut vs England at Southampton on June 22.

Bowled 7 overs, took 1 wicket for 41 runs.

2013

Made T20I debut vs West Indies at Brisbane on February 13.

Took 1 wicket for 36 runs in 4 overs.

2014

Test debut vs India at Brisbane (The Gabba) from December 17-20.

Took 5 wickets for 68 runs in the first innings.

2015

Played in the ICC Cricket World Cup; key performance: 4 wickets vs Pakistan in the quarter-finals.

In November, became the first player to win the player of the match in a day-night Test (vs New Zealand).

Took first wicket in day-night Test cricket and recorded first five-wicket haul (6/70).

Reached 50 Test wickets in 12 matches, faster than Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Mitchell Johnson.

2017

In January, ODI vs New Zealand, involved in a 54-run tenth-wicket partnership without facing a ball.

Run out for a diamond duck, setting a record for most ODIs played before dismissal (33).

Took 9 wickets in the Champions Trophy; topped ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings.

2018

Awarded a national contract by Cricket Australia for the 2018–19 season.

2019

Named in Australia’s squad for the Ashes in England.

Played 4 of 5 Tests, took 20 wickets at an average of 21.85.

2020

Named in the 26-man preliminary squad for the England tour during COVID-19.

Confirmed in the touring party in August.

Took 200th Test wicket vs India during the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.

2021

Selected for Australia’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Became the first bowler ranked in the top 10 for all three formats (Test, ODI, T20) in ICC rankings.

2021–22

Played the first Test of the Ashes series in Brisbane; took 3 wickets and 2 catches.

Named stand-in captain for the second ODI vs England in November 2022, replacing Pat Cummins.

2024

Named in Australia’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in May.

Played the last ODI vs Pakistan at Adelaide on November 8, 2024.

Played last T20I vs England at Southampton on September 11, 2024.

2025

Played the last Test vs West Indies at Kingston from July 12-14.

Leagues Participation

Josh Hazlewood has been active in major cricket leagues, including the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League. His performances have been notable both in Australia and internationally, contributing to various teams across different seasons.

Indian Premier League

Josh Hazlewood entered the IPL when Chennai Super Kings bought him in the 2020 auction. Later, he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2022 and played a key role in their success. After recovering from an Achilles injury, he returned strong and helped RCB win their first IPL title in 2025, finishing as the team’s top wicket-taker.

Year Team Notes 2020 Chennai Super Kings Bought in the 2020 IPL auction 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bought for ₹7.75 crores in the mega auction 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Returned from injury; took 2 wickets in the match vs LSG 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Key player in IPL title win; team’s top wicket-taker

Big Bash League

Josh Hazlewood has been a consistent player for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. Starting from the 2011/12 season, he played for several years, with notable performances like taking 14 wickets in 9 matches during the 2013/14 season.

Year Team Notes 2011/12 Sydney Sixers Debut season in BBL 2012/13 Sydney Sixers Continued as a key bowler 2013/14 Sydney Sixers Took 14 wickets in 9 matches, average 19.71 2014/15–2019/20 Sydney Sixers Regular player in the BBL over these seasons

Domestic career

Josh Hazlewood grew up in Bendemeer, a small town in New South Wales. He often played cricket with his older brother and, by the age of 12, he was already playing against adults in local games around Tamworth. Though he liked rugby at first, he focused more on cricket as he got older. At 17, he became the youngest fast bowler to play for New South Wales. His first-class debut was in November 2008 against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Hazlewood is known for bowling with accuracy and a steady line. He quickly earned a place in important domestic competitions like the Sheffield Shield and one-day games. Because of his strong performances, he joined Australia A and soon after made his ODI debut in 2010. He took five wickets on his Test debut in 2014 against India and became part of a strong bowling group with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

His ability to bowl well on different pitches helped Australia win many Test and ODI matches. He has also played in T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League, showing he can adapt well to different styles of cricket.

Records and achievements

Josh Hazlewood has built a career full of important achievements and records. From early in his journey to becoming a key member of the Australian cricket team, he has shown skill and consistency that earned respect worldwide.

2015: Named ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

2015: Included in ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year.

2015: Played a crucial role in Australia winning the ICC Cricket World Cup.

2015 Ashes Series: Led Australia’s wicket-takers, helping secure victory.

Took seven wickets in a single innings at Lord’s, becoming one of only two Australian fast bowlers to achieve this.

2021: Selected for ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year.

Key contributor to Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup win.

Consistently ranked among the top fast bowlers in ICC rankings across all formats.

Delivered important performances in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Personal life

Josh Hazlewood keeps his personal life mostly private but is close to his family and has built a good career. His hard work on the field has helped him earn well and create a stable life.

Family

Josh grew up in New South Wales with his parents and two older siblings. His mother, Anne, works as a school principal, and his father, Trevor, is a builder who once played cricket and golf. Josh’s older brother, Aaron, played cricket with him when they were young and now works in business. His sister Casey stays out of the public eye. Josh is married to Cherina Murphy Christian, and they have a son named Zac, born in 2024.

Finance

By 2025, Josh’s net worth is between 7 and 10 million US dollars, which is about 60 to 80 crore rupees. His salary from the IPL is Rs 12.5 crore. Besides cricket, he has made some investments that add to his wealth, showing he thinks beyond just playing.

Home and Cars

Josh lives in a large house in Hunters Hill, near Sydney. He bought it in 2016 for $3.8 million. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool, a media room, a balcony, and an open kitchen. Details about his cars are private but match his lifestyle.

Scandals

Josh has mostly avoided trouble but was part of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa as a team member. He later said the pressure to win caused players to lose focus on their behavior off the field. In another incident, a fan insulted him during a match in Christchurch, leading to a fight and the fan being removed.

Fans

Josh has many fans who respect him. In 2024, a fan gave him a piece of sandpaper to sign during a match, making a joke about the tampering scandal. Josh signed it with a smile, and the video of this moment spread on social media.