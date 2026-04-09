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International career

Rinku Khanchand Singh (born 12 October 1997) is an Indian cricketer who represents the India national cricket team in limited-overs formats. He bats left-handed in the middle order and bowls right-arm off-break on occasion. Domestic cricket links him with Uttar Pradesh, while in the Indian Premier League, he represents Kolkata Knight Riders.

International selection came in 2023 during India’s tour of Ireland. Early matches in T20 International cricket displayed his role in the middle order, especially during the closing overs of an innings. Later appearances against Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand helped build his reputation as a finishing batter. A first international half-century arrived in December 2023, and his debut in One Day Internationals followed soon after during the same tour of South Africa.

Team honours also appeared early in his international path. Singh was part of the Indian squad that secured the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games and later joined the squad that won the 2025 Asia Cup. In the shortest international format, he often bats at number 5 or number 6, where quick scoring near the end of an innings plays an important role in the team’s plans.

ODI Matches

Debut: South Africa vs India at Gqeberha – December 19, 2023

Last: South Africa vs India at Paarl – December 21, 2023

T20I Matches

Debut: Ireland vs India at Dublin (Malahide) – August 18, 2023

Last: India vs South Africa at Ahmedabad – February 22, 2026

His international progress developed across several series and tournaments. Important moments by year appear below.

2023: T20I debut for India during the Ireland tour on August 18, 2023, at Malahide. The second match of the series brought 38 runs in the final overs. Selection followed for the home T20I series against Australia, where he scored 22 runs from 14 balls in the opening match at Visakhapatnam. Later joined India’s tour of South Africa. During the T20I series on December 12, 2023, he scored his first international half-century with 68 not out. ODI debut arrived on December 19, 2023, at Gqeberha against South Africa, where he scored 17 runs and took his first international wicket by dismissing Rassie van der Dussen. Another ODI appearance came on December 21, 2023, at Paarl with 38 runs, his highest score in the format at that stage.

2024: Third T20I against Afghanistan on January 17, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium produced one of the most notable innings of his early career. India stood at 22 for 4 when Singh joined Rohit Sharma, and together they built an unbeaten partnership of 190 runs. The stand became India’s highest partnership for any wicket in T20 International cricket and the highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower in the format worldwide. Singh finished with 69 not out from 39 balls. Selection followed as a reserve player in India’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Later participation came in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Batting chances were limited, though in the final match, he bowled the first over of his international career and took 2 wickets for 3 runs while Sri Lanka required 9 runs from 12 balls.

2025: Part of the Indian squad that won the Asia Cup. His role continued mainly in T20 International matches as a middle-order batter who scored quickly in the final overs.

2026: Returned to the T20I side during the series against New Zealand in January 2026. In the opening match at Nagpur, he scored 44 not out from 20 balls, helping India reach 238 for 7 and secure victory. By early 2026, his international record included more than 600 runs in T20 Internationals with a highest score of 69, along with occasional wickets from off-spin bowling. Limited appearances in One Day Internationals followed his debut in December 2023, while Test cricket selection had not arrived at that stage.

Leagues Participation

Rinku Singh built a large part of his professional career through franchise cricket. Performances in domestic competitions attracted attention from Indian Premier League scouts, which led to his first contract at a young age. Over several seasons, he developed from a reserve squad player into one of the key middle-order batters for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Indian Premier League became the main stage for Singh’s growth as a T20 middle-order batter. Early seasons brought limited playing time, though patience from the Kolkata Knight Riders management later produced strong results and an important role in the batting order.

Year Team Notes 2017 Kings XI Punjab First IPL contract for 10 lakh INR. Limited opportunities and no regular place in the playing XI. 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Signed for 80 lakh INR. Played 4 matches and scored 29 runs during his first season with the franchise. 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Appeared in 5 matches and scored 37 runs while still used mainly as a squad player. 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Played only 1 match and scored 11 runs. Competition for middle-order positions reduced match opportunities. 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Did not participate due to a knee injury before the tournament. 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Returned after the mega auction with a 55 lakh INR contract. Played 7 matches and scored 174 runs, including 42 from 23 balls against Rajasthan Royals, which earned a Player of the Match award. 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Breakthrough season. Played 14 matches and scored 474 runs with an average above 59 and a strike rate close to 150. The famous match against the Gujarat Titans included five consecutive sixes in the final over. 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Continued as a middle-order batter. Played 15 matches and scored 168 runs while still performing the finishing role in the lineup. 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders Retained as one of the main Indian players with a contract of about 13 crore INR. Played 13 matches and scored 206 runs.

By the 2026 season, Singh had passed 1000 runs in the tournament with a strike rate above 140. His role in the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup focused on late-innings hitting and pressure situations, which strengthened his reputation as a reliable finishing batter in franchise T20 cricket.

Domestic career

Rinku Singh developed his cricket career through the Uttar Pradesh domestic system and represented the state across major Indian competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His role in domestic teams focused mainly on middle-order batting, where he combined steady innings in longer formats with faster scoring in limited-overs matches. Over several seasons, he built strong statistics in first-class, List A, and T20 cricket, which later helped his selection in franchise and international squads.

His first senior appearance came in List A cricket for Uttar Pradesh against Vidarbha on 5 March 2014 at Jaipur. In that match, Singh scored 83 runs, the highest score for his team. The innings immediately demonstrated his ability to handle pressure in limited-overs matches. Continued appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy helped him develop consistency, especially in the middle overs and during the final stages of an innings.

First-class cricket followed two years later when he debuted for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad from 5 to 8 November 2016. Matches in the longer format highlighted his patience and ability to build long innings against strong bowling attacks. The most productive period of his first-class career arrived during the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy season. Singh scored 953 runs in 10 matches and finished as the leading run-scorer for Uttar Pradesh that season. His performances included several major innings that helped the team build competitive totals.

Domestic T20 cricket also played an important role in his progress. Singh represented Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he often batted in the middle order and scored runs at a higher strike rate during the later overs of an innings. In these matches, he frequently played the role of a finishing batter who could hit boundaries and accelerate the scoring rate when required. Such performances brought him attention from Indian Premier League scouts and later contributed to his selection in franchise cricket.

Across all domestic competitions, Singh also contributed with occasional right-arm off-spin bowling. While batting formed his primary role in the team, his bowling provided an additional tactical option in limited-overs matches. Fielding also became one of his strengths, particularly in the outfield where he often saved runs and completed important catches.

By the 2026 season, Singh had built a strong domestic record across formats. In first-class cricket, he played 52 matches with 3677 runs and a highest score of 176, along with 9 centuries and 22 half-centuries. His List A record included 70 matches and 2418 runs with a highest score of 106 not out. In T20 cricket he appeared in 185 matches and scored 3512 runs with a strike rate above 147, numbers that highlighted his ability to score quickly in shorter formats.

Records and achievements

Rinku Singh collected several notable records and achievements across international, domestic, and franchise cricket. Many of these moments relate to his role as a middle-order batter who scores quickly in the later stages of an innings. Performances in T20 Internationals, the Indian Premier League, and domestic tournaments produced several key milestones during the early years of his career. Important achievements and records from different seasons appear below.

2014: List A debut for Uttar Pradesh against Vidarbha on 5 March at Jaipur. Scored 83 runs, the highest score for his team in the match.

2018–19: Finished as the leading run-scorer for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 953 runs in 10 matches.

18 August 2023: T20 International debut for India against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide).

2023 IPL Season: Breakthrough tournament with 474 runs in 14 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders. Strike rate close to 150 and average above 59.

9 April 2023: Hit 5 consecutive sixes in the final over against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, securing victory for the Kolkata Knight Riders. One of the most famous finishing performances in IPL history.

12 December 2023: First T20I half-century. Scored 68 not out against South Africa.

19 December 2023: ODI debut for India against South Africa at Gqeberha. In the same match, he took his first international wicket, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen.

17 January 2024: Built an unbeaten 190-run partnership with Rohit Sharma in a T20I against Afghanistan at Bengaluru.

Highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals.



Highest partnership for the 5th wicket or lower in T20I cricket.



Personal score: 69 not out from 39 balls.

2025 Asia Cup: Member of the India squad that won the tournament.

2025 UPT20 League: Scored 108 runs from 48 balls for Meerut Mavericks, one of the highest individual scores in the competition.

2025/26 Ranji Trophy: Recorded his career-best first-class score of 165 not out for Uttar Pradesh.

Additional recognition also followed his consistent performances in T20 cricket. Singh received several Man of the Match awards in IPL and domestic tournaments. At the same time, his run totals frequently placed him among the top batters for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His finishing ability in the lower middle order established him as one of India’s dependable T20 batters during the early stage of his international career.

Personal life

Rinku Singh was born on 12 October 1997 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and grew up in a modest family environment. His early years involved financial difficulties, and cricket gradually became the path that changed his family’s situation. Over time, his success in domestic cricket, the IPL, and international matches improved his public profile and financial position.

Family and Relationship

Rinku Singh is the third of five brothers in his family. His brothers are Sonu, Mukul, Jeetu, and Sheelu, and he also has a sister named Neha. His father worked as an LPG cylinder delivery worker, and the family lived in a small two-room apartment provided by the employer in Aligarh.

As of 2026, he is not officially married. He is engaged to Priya Saroj, the daughter of a politician and legislator from Uttar Pradesh. Their engagement ceremony took place on 8 June 2025 in Lucknow, while the wedding date was scheduled for 18 November 2025 in Varanasi.

Net Worth

Financial estimates for Rinku Singh vary depending on different sources and calculations. His income mainly comes from IPL contracts, match fees from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and commercial endorsements.

Estimated net worth: ₹7–15 crore INR (approximately $850,000–$1.8 million) as of 2025–2026

Some analysts estimate figures close to ₹20 crore INR after including property and long-term investments.

Houses and Cars

Rinku Singh reportedly owns property in his hometown of Aligarh. The residence is located in the Golden Estate area and serves as the main family home.

House: Bungalow of about 500 square yards in Golden Estate, Aligarh

Estimated value: ₹3.5–5 crore INR

Known vehicles associated with him include several SUVs and a motorcycle:

Land Rover Defender 110

Ford Endeavour

Toyota Innova Crysta

Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio-N

Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle

Fan Base and Public Presence

Rinku Singh gained strong public support after his famous five-six performance in the IPL 2023 match against the Gujarat Titans. That moment brought significant attention from cricket followers across India and internationally. His story of rising from a modest background in Aligarh to IPL success resonates strongly with younger fans. His official social media platforms include:

Instagram: Around 4.3–4.8 million followers as of 2026. Posts include cricket moments, training sessions, and personal updates.

X (Twitter): Verified account with about 169,000 followers, often sharing updates related to matches, teammates, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Supporters frequently create fan pages, highlight videos, and online discussions dedicated to his performances. Many cricket followers from rival IPL teams also praise his batting ability, particularly his finishing skills in close matches.