Devdutt Padikkal News View all Right now you can find out all the first hand information about one of the best cricketers Devdutt Padikkal, what kind of training plan he follows and what motivation helps him to take the field every time. Devdutt Padikkal Left Impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 Heroics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the star performer of IPL 2026. He gave some of the finest performances for Rajasthan Royals, which played a key role for the team to almost reach the playoffs. Recently, the RCB batsman, Devdutt Padikkal, also reacted to his impressive performances. Devdutt Padikkal Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal Spark Fresh Dating Speculation Devdutt Padikkal RCB vs CSK | Twitter in Awe as RCB Extend Winning Streak vs CSK Devdutt Padikkal Watch How Dhruv Jurel Continues to Prove His Worth in Every India A Series! Devdutt Padikkal West Indies tour of India | India announce 15-member squad for two-Test home series

International career

Devdutt Padikkal was born on 7 July 2000 in Edappal, Kerala. He is a left-handed batter who plays at the top of the order. He first gained attention while playing for Karnataka and later joined the India under-19 team. After doing well in domestic matches and the IPL, he got his chance with the Indian national side. Padikkal made his T20I debut in July 2021 during a tour of Sri Lanka. Before that, he had already played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

2021

Named in India’s ODI and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka tour in June.

Made his T20I debut on 28 July 2021 against Sri Lanka in Colombo (RPS).

Played his second and last T20I on 29 July 2021 at the same venue.

2024

In February, included in India’s Test squad for the England series as a replacement for KL Rahul.

Made his Test debut in the 5th match against England at Dharamsala from 7 to 9 March 2024.

Scored 65 runs off 103 balls in his first Test innings, hitting 10 fours and 1 six.

Leagues Participation

Devdutt Padikkal has been an active part of India’s domestic and franchise leagues. His most notable journey has been in the Indian Premier League, where he began impressing fans and selectors early on.

Indian Premier League

Padikkal made his IPL debut in 2020 with Royal Challengers Bangalore and had a strong first season, scoring 473 runs in 15 matches. He was named the Emerging Player of the Tournament that year. In April 2021, he scored his first IPL century — an unbeaten 101 — against Rajasthan Royals.

In 2022, he joined the Rajasthan Royals and reached 1,000 IPL runs during that season. Before the 2024 season, he was traded to Lucknow Super Giants. Later, in the 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought him back at his base price of ₹2 crore.

Year Price (in ₹) IPL Team Notes 2019 20.00 Lac Royal Challengers Bangalore Part of the squad but didn’t play any matches 2020 20.00 Lac Royal Challengers Bangalore Debut season; 473 runs; Emerging Player Award 2021 20.00 Lac Royal Challengers Bangalore Scored maiden IPL century (101) 2022 7.75 Cr Rajasthan Royals Passed 1,000 career IPL runs 2023 7.75 Cr Rajasthan Royals Continued as part of the main squad 2024 7.75 Cr Lucknow Super Giants Joined via trade ahead of the season 2025 2.00 Cr Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bought at the base price in the auction

Domestic career

Devdutt Padikkal’s cricket journey began after his family moved from Hyderabad to Bangalore in 2011. He started training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket and went on to represent Karnataka at the under-16 and under-19 levels. By 2018, he made his first-class debut for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. A year later, he made his List A and T20 debuts, quickly becoming a key name in domestic competitions.

In the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he stood out as the top run-scorer with 609 runs in eleven games. He also played for India A and India D in tournaments like the Deodhar and Duleep Trophy. Though his IPL form dipped for a while, he found success again in the 2023–24 domestic season. He was Karnataka’s leading run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored four centuries in six first-class games.

In early 2025, after rejoining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Padikkal made a strong return. He played a key role in Karnataka’s Vijay Hazare Trophy win, hitting a century in the quarterfinal and a fifty in the semifinal. By the end of the tournament, he had scored over 2,000 List A points with an average of 82.38.

Records and achievements

Devdutt Padikkal has had many intense moments in both domestic cricket and the IPL. He picked up awards, broke records, and helped his teams with crucial runs when needed.

2018: Got the Best Batter Award from the Karnataka State Cricket Association for his performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy

2019–20: Scored 609 runs in 11 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and ended as the tournament’s top scorer

2020: Hit over 400 runs in his first IPL season and became the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

2020: Won the Emerging Player Award in the IPL

2020: Became the first player in IPL history to hit three fifties in his first four matches

2021: On 22 April, scored 101 against Rajasthan Royals, leading Bangalore to a ten-wicket win. It was the only century by an Indian in that IPL season

2021: Became the first Indian to score four back-to-back centuries in List A matches

2020s: Received another award from the Karnataka Cricket Association for his work in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

2024–25: Scored over 2,000 List A points in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an average of 82.38. He hit a century in the quarterfinal and a fifty in the semifinal, helping Karnataka win the tournament

Personal life

Devdutt Padikkal doesn’t share much about his private life in public. Still, a few details are known from interviews and reports over the years.

Family

He was born on 7 July 2000 in Edappal, Kerala. His parents are Ambili Padikkal and Babunu Kunnath. The surname "Padikkal" comes from his mother’s side. He has a sister named Chandni, who works as a lawyer. There is no public information about a wife or children.

Finances

As of 2025, his net worth is estimated between ₹17 and ₹22 crore. A big part of it comes from his IPL contracts, especially with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, where he earned ₹7.75 crore per season.

Cars and Home

Padikkal lives with his family in Edappal, Kerala. He hasn’t shown any big car collection, but has been seen driving cars like the Toyota Fortuner and Kia Seltos.

Health and Issues

In 2022, he spoke in an interview about health problems. He said he was often sick and lost around 10 kilos. These issues affected his performance in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. There haven’t been any significant controversies linked to his name.

Fans

His Test debut against England in March 2024 brought significant online attention. Fans posted many positive messages. In early 2025, while in Australia, he helped a young fan find a cricket bat in a local store. That moment was shared widely on social media. By 2025, he had more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram.