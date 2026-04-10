Devdutt Babunu Padikkal

Devdutt Babunu Padikkal

batsman

Full name:Devdutt Babunu Padikkal
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Karnataka

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2242587
Innings0200
Overs02.000
Balls----
Maidens0100
Runs0600
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0300
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2242587
Innings2432487
Not outs0348
Runs38145014102649
Balls Faced38273716641972
Avg1936.2570.533.53
SR10052.9784.73134.33
Fours2167136287
Fifties011816
Sixies1143293
Highest29178152124
Hundreds0263

Devdutt Babunu Padikkal Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

Devdutt Padikkal News

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Right now you can find out all the first hand information about one of the best cricketers Devdutt Padikkal, what kind of training plan he follows and what motivation helps him to take the field every time.

Devdutt Padikkal Left Impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 Heroics

Devdutt Padikkal Left Impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 Heroics

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the star performer of IPL 2026. He gave some of the finest performances for Rajasthan Royals, which played a key role for the team to almost reach the playoffs. Recently, the RCB batsman, Devdutt Padikkal, also reacted to his impressive performances.

Devdutt Padikkal06:12 PM, 15 May, 2026

Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal Spark Fresh Dating Speculation

Devdutt Padikkal03:07 PM, 06 April, 2026

RCB vs CSK | Twitter in Awe as RCB Extend Winning Streak vs CSK

Devdutt Padikkal05:17 PM, 07 November, 2025

Watch How Dhruv Jurel Continues to Prove His Worth in Every India A Series!

Devdutt Padikkal02:29 PM, 25 September, 2025

West Indies tour of India | India announce 15-member squad for two-Test home series

International career

Devdutt Padikkal was born on 7 July 2000 in Edappal, Kerala. He is a left-handed batter who plays at the top of the order. He first gained attention while playing for Karnataka and later joined the India under-19 team. After doing well in domestic matches and the IPL, he got his chance with the Indian national side. Padikkal made his T20I debut in July 2021 during a tour of Sri Lanka. Before that, he had already played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

2021

  • Named in India’s ODI and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka tour in June.
  • Made his T20I debut on 28 July 2021 against Sri Lanka in Colombo (RPS).
  • Played his second and last T20I on 29 July 2021 at the same venue.

2024

  • In February, included in India’s Test squad for the England series as a replacement for KL Rahul.
  • Made his Test debut in the 5th match against England at Dharamsala from 7 to 9 March 2024.
  • Scored 65 runs off 103 balls in his first Test innings, hitting 10 fours and 1 six.

Leagues Participation

Devdutt Padikkal has been an active part of India’s domestic and franchise leagues. His most notable journey has been in the Indian Premier League, where he began impressing fans and selectors early on.

Indian Premier League

Padikkal made his IPL debut in 2020 with Royal Challengers Bangalore and had a strong first season, scoring 473 runs in 15 matches. He was named the Emerging Player of the Tournament that year. In April 2021, he scored his first IPL century — an unbeaten 101 — against Rajasthan Royals.

In 2022, he joined the Rajasthan Royals and reached 1,000 IPL runs during that season. Before the 2024 season, he was traded to Lucknow Super Giants. Later, in the 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought him back at his base price of ₹2 crore.

Year

Price (in ₹)

IPL Team

Notes

2019

20.00 Lac

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Part of the squad but didn’t play any matches

2020

20.00 Lac

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Debut season; 473 runs; Emerging Player Award

2021

20.00 Lac

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Scored maiden IPL century (101)

2022

7.75 Cr

Rajasthan Royals

Passed 1,000 career IPL runs

2023

7.75 Cr

Rajasthan Royals

Continued as part of the main squad

2024

7.75 Cr

Lucknow Super Giants

Joined via trade ahead of the season

2025

2.00 Cr

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bought at the base price in the auction

Domestic career

Devdutt Padikkal’s cricket journey began after his family moved from Hyderabad to Bangalore in 2011. He started training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket and went on to represent Karnataka at the under-16 and under-19 levels. By 2018, he made his first-class debut for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. A year later, he made his List A and T20 debuts, quickly becoming a key name in domestic competitions.

In the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he stood out as the top run-scorer with 609 runs in eleven games. He also played for India A and India D in tournaments like the Deodhar and Duleep Trophy. Though his IPL form dipped for a while, he found success again in the 2023–24 domestic season. He was Karnataka’s leading run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored four centuries in six first-class games.

In early 2025, after rejoining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Padikkal made a strong return. He played a key role in Karnataka’s Vijay Hazare Trophy win, hitting a century in the quarterfinal and a fifty in the semifinal. By the end of the tournament, he had scored over 2,000 List A points with an average of 82.38.

Records and achievements

Devdutt Padikkal has had many intense moments in both domestic cricket and the IPL. He picked up awards, broke records, and helped his teams with crucial runs when needed.

  • 2018: Got the Best Batter Award from the Karnataka State Cricket Association for his performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy
  • 2019–20: Scored 609 runs in 11 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and ended as the tournament’s top scorer
  • 2020: Hit over 400 runs in his first IPL season and became the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • 2020: Won the Emerging Player Award in the IPL
  • 2020: Became the first player in IPL history to hit three fifties in his first four matches
  • 2021: On 22 April, scored 101 against Rajasthan Royals, leading Bangalore to a ten-wicket win. It was the only century by an Indian in that IPL season
  • 2021: Became the first Indian to score four back-to-back centuries in List A matches
  • 2020s: Received another award from the Karnataka Cricket Association for his work in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
  • 2024–25: Scored over 2,000 List A points in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an average of 82.38. He hit a century in the quarterfinal and a fifty in the semifinal, helping Karnataka win the tournament

Personal life

Devdutt Padikkal doesn’t share much about his private life in public. Still, a few details are known from interviews and reports over the years.

Family

He was born on 7 July 2000 in Edappal, Kerala. His parents are Ambili Padikkal and Babunu Kunnath. The surname "Padikkal" comes from his mother’s side. He has a sister named Chandni, who works as a lawyer. There is no public information about a wife or children.

Finances

As of 2025, his net worth is estimated between ₹17 and ₹22 crore. A big part of it comes from his IPL contracts, especially with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, where he earned ₹7.75 crore per season.

Cars and Home

Padikkal lives with his family in Edappal, Kerala. He hasn’t shown any big car collection, but has been seen driving cars like the Toyota Fortuner and Kia Seltos.

Health and Issues

In 2022, he spoke in an interview about health problems. He said he was often sick and lost around 10 kilos. These issues affected his performance in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. There haven’t been any significant controversies linked to his name.

Fans

His Test debut against England in March 2024 brought significant online attention. Fans posted many positive messages. In early 2025, while in Australia, he helped a young fan find a cricket bat in a local store. That moment was shared widely on social media. By 2025, he had more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

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