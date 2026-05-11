Sameer Rizvi News View all If you are interested in cricketer Sameer Rizvi, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set.

International career

Sameer Rizvi, born on 6 December 2003, is an Indian cricketer who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. Although he has represented India at the Under-19 level in age-group cricket, he has not yet made his debut for the Indian national team in international matches. His international career is still pending.

Leagues Participation

Sameer Rizvi has participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is one of the most well-known cricket leagues. Below is a summary of his participation:

Indian Premier League

In December 2023, Sameer Rizvi was bought by Chennai Super Kings for 8.40 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. This was a big surprise as he became the highest-paid uncapped player that year. His arrival caught the attention of the media, with many people visiting his home to celebrate the occasion.

Chennai Super Kings had a clear goal of strengthening their middle-order batting after the departure of Ambati Rayudu, and Sameer Rizvi was seen as a potential fit for that role.

For the IPL 2025 season, Rizvi was released by CSK and registered himself for the mega auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh. In the auction, Delhi Capitals secured his services for INR 95 lakh. Chennai Super Kings was the only other team that showed interest in him.

Following his impressive performances in 2025, Sameer Rizvi has been retained by Delhi Capitals for INR 95 lakh for the 2026 season.

Here is a summary of Sameer Rizvi's IPL participation:

Year Team Auction Price Position Matches Played Runs Scored 2024 Chennai Super Kings 8.40 Crore Middle-order Bat 8 51 2025 Delhi Capitals 95 Lakh Middle-order Bat 5 121 2025 Delhi Capitals 95 Lakh Middle-order Bat TBD TBD

Rizvi's IPL journey has just started, and his future in the league holds many possibilities. Fans and cricket lovers are looking forward to seeing how he performs in the upcoming seasons.

Domestic career

Sameer Rizvi started playing cricket at the age of eleven. He trained at Gandhibagh Academy in Meerut under the guidance of his maternal uncle, Tankeeb Akhtar. Akhtar encouraged Sameer to take cricket seriously, even though Sameer's father initially opposed it, worried about his son's focus on studies. Sameer first caught attention during a 2011 Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra. Uttar Pradesh captain Suresh Raina noticed his fielding and later gave him his sunglasses as a sign of recognition.

Sameer initially opened the batting but was later advised by a coach to bat in the middle order, where he excelled, particularly against spin bowling. His ability to hit big shots gained attention as he developed a strong reputation in the domestic circuit.

He made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy at just 16 years old. Two years later, in 2021, he debuted in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sameer became widely recognized during the 2023 UP T20 League. He scored 455 runs in nine innings, including two centuries and the fastest century of the tournament in 47 balls. He also led the Kanpur Superstars as captain and was the top six-hitter for the team.

Although IPL franchises like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals showed interest in him, Sameer missed the trials due to his commitments with Uttar Pradesh’s Under-23 team. In December 2024, he achieved a significant milestone by scoring the fastest double century in the U23 State A Trophy.

Sameer Rizvi has earned recognition for his strong middle-order batting and continues to build his career in domestic cricket. His performances in various tournaments have shown his potential as a rising talent in the sport.

Records and achievements

Sameer Rizvi has set impressive records in his cricket career so far. Here are some of his major achievements:

December 21, 2024: Rizvi scored 201 runs in a match against Tripura in the Men’s U23 State A Trophy. He reached this total in 97 balls, with 13 fours and 20 sixes.

2023 UP T20 League: Rizvi scored the highest individual score of 122 runs and also hit the fastest century in the tournament, reaching it in just 47 balls.

Personal life

Sameer Rizvi was born on December 6, 2003, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Hasin Loiya, works in real estate, and his mother, Ruksana Rizvi, takes care of the home. His maternal uncle, Tankeeb Akhtar, is his coach and has helped him develop his cricket skills. Rizvi is currently single and focuses on his career.

Finance

Sameer Rizvi’s net worth is about 10 crore rupees as of 2024, according to CricTalky. He joined Chennai Super Kings for the 2024 IPL season and was later signed by Delhi Capitals for 95 lakh in the 2025 IPL mega auction. Rizvi has also earned from domestic cricket tournaments like the Ranji Trophy (2019-2020) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2021-2022). His wealth has grown steadily through his hard work and focus on his cricket career.

Cars and House

There is no information about his cars or house. It is known that Rizvi was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Scandals

In March 2024, rumors about Rizvi's age began circulating. A social media post claimed that his official age of 20 might not be correct, based on a friend who mentioned they played together when they were both 19.

Fans

Sameer Rizvi’s fans celebrated his IPL debut on March 26, 2024, when he played against Gujarat Titans and scored 14 runs, including six hits. On social media, people call him the "right-handed Suresh Raina" because his playing style is similar to the famous cricketer.

After Chennai Super Kings bought him for 8.4 crore in the 2024 IPL auction, Rizvi’s house saw a rush of journalists, neighbors, and even a local politician.

He has a growing fanbase with 500k followers on Instagram.