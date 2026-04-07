Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana

batsman

Full name:Nitish Rana
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):December 27, 1993 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Capricorn
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Delhi, India
Jersey Number:27
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi

Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals

Uttar Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches124473175
Innings10425965
Overs3.00312.3314.2128.0
Balls-----
Maidens0045120
Runs1009771476909
Wickets00244743
Avg0040.731.421.13
SR0078.1240.1217.86
Eco3.3303.124.697.1
BB00544
4w00011
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches124473175
Innings126869164
Not outs0051117
Runs715250722094275
Balls Faced1427437026123127
Avg77.539.7938.0829.08
SR5055.5557.3684.57136.71
Fours00328220370
Fifties00111428
Sixies003957225
Highest79174137107
Hundreds00631

Nitish Rana Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

Nitish Rana News

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All the latest information about cricket player Nitish Rana has been compiled especially for you here: results of past matches, predictions for future matches, participation in tournaments, and how he trains to win.

Nitish Rana Dismissal Against CSK Triggers Debate

Nitish Rana Dismissal Against CSK Triggers Debate

Nitish Rana lost his wicket in some of the most unusual ways in the IPL. He attempted to play a shot against Noor Ahmad, but mistimed the ball and handed over a catch. At the same time when the catch was taken, the bails were also lit up, highlighting that he may have hit his stumps too.

Nitish Rana07:09 PM, 25 April, 2026

Nitish Rana Smashes One of the Costliest Overs in IPL 2026

Nitish Rana05:02 PM, 13 April, 2026

Gloves Controversy Heats Up as Hardik Pandyas Action Raises Questions

Nitish Rana04:20 PM, 12 April, 2026

Why Was Nitish Rana Stopped? Heated Exchange with Umpires Goes Viral

Nitish Rana05:23 PM, 01 October, 2025

Is Tilak Varma the Newest Entry on the Age Fraud List?

International career

Nitish Rana, a left-handed batsman and off-spin bowler, played his first international matches in 2021. His time with the Indian national team was short, with just one One Day International (ODI) and two T20 Internationals (T20Is) in the Sri Lanka tour. Although he has done well in domestic cricket and the IPL, he hasn't had a chance to return to the national team.

2021 - Debut Year

  • 23 July 2021: ODI debut
    In the third ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Nitish Rana played his first ODI. He batted at number seven and scored 7 runs from 14 balls before being dismissed by wicketkeeper Bhanuka off Dhananjaya's delivery.
  • 28 July 2021: T20I debut
    In the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, Rana made his T20I debut. He came in to bat at number five and scored 9 runs from 12 balls before being out to Sri Lankan bowler Chamera.
  • 29 July 2021: Second T20I appearance
    In the third T20I of the series, Rana batted again at number five. He scored 6 runs from 15 balls before being dismissed by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Since his debut tour, Rana has not had the chance to play for India again. Despite being successful in domestic cricket and the IPL, he has not been able to return to international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Nitish Rana has been a regular participant in franchise leagues, most notably in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Indian Premier League

In 2024, Nitish Rana played just two matches for KKR due to a finger injury, scoring 42 runs with a strike rate of 123.53. He resumed training as the tournament ended, preparing to return to full fitness.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Runs

Strike Rate

Notes

2015

Mumbai Indians

-

-

-

Part of the squad, did not play

2016

Mumbai Indians

4

141

126.12

Early appearances, not a regular starter

2017

Mumbai Indians

13

333

137.22

Key role in winning IPL 2017

2018

Kolkata Knight Riders

15

304

137.85

Became a key player for KKR

2019

Kolkata Knight Riders

14

344

146.38

Strong performance, continued improvement

2020

Kolkata Knight Riders

14

352

142.43

Good starts but failed to convert in some cases

2023

Kolkata Knight Riders

14

383

139.57

Led the team, but KKR did not qualify for playoffs

2024

Kolkata Knight Riders

2

42

123.53

Limited play due to a finger injury

2025

Rajasthan Royals

14

391

138.45

Bought for ₹4.20 Crore at IPL 2025 auction

2026

Delhi Capitals

-

-

-

Traded from RR to DC in exchange for Donovan Ferreira

For IPL 2025, Nitish Rana moved to Rajasthan Royals. He was bought for ₹4.20 Crore at the IPL 2025 auction, almost half of what he earned with KKR the previous year (₹8 Crore).

For the 2026 season, Rana was involved in a major pre-season trade, joining Delhi Capitals on his existing contract.

Domestic career

Nitish Rana started his first-class career in 2016 with the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 557 runs at an average of 50.63. He quickly became one of Delhi's top run-scorers. In the same year, he scored 299 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of 175.88 and an average of 42.71. Rana also ranked as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2016 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played an important role in a match against Andhra. After Delhi's top four batsmen were dismissed cheaply, Rana scored 53 off 29 balls, leading his team to chase down Baroda's target of 153. In another match against Jharkhand, he scored 60 not out from 44 balls to rescue Delhi, who were struggling at 14 for 3. This helped Delhi win by five wickets.

After his first IPL season, Rana continued his good form in domestic cricket. In the 2017-18 Ranji season, he scored 613 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.72. Later that year, he was included in the India A squad for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy.

Since 2023, Nitish Rana has played for Uttar Pradesh. On January 27, 2024, in a Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, he scored 100 runs off 105 balls. His innings helped Uttar Pradesh take a 126-run lead after their first innings, with a total score of 324/10.

Records and achievements

Nitish Rana has achieved several notable milestones in his career, especially in domestic and franchise cricket. His journey has been marked by impressive performances in key tournaments.

  • 2023 (Indian Premier League): Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Played 14 matches and scored 413 runs.
  • 2023 (Deodhar Trophy): Led North Zone to success.
  • 2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy): Scored 299 runs and hit 21 sixes, more than any other batsman in the tournament.
  • 2015-2016 (Ranji Trophy): In his debut season, scored 557 runs with an average of 50.63, becoming the leading run-scorer for Delhi.
  • 2015-2016 (Vijay Hazare Trophy): Scored 218 runs, ranking as the second-highest run-scorer for Delhi.
  • 2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy): In 8 matches, scored 299 runs with an average of 42.71 and a strike rate of 175.88.
  • 2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – Match Against Andhra): Helped Delhi reach 236/9 in 20 overs, scoring 53 off 29 balls after a poor start.
  • 2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – Match Against Jharkhand): Played a crucial knock of 60 off 44 balls, leading Delhi to a 5-wicket win after the team was 14/3.

Personal life

Nitish Rana’s personal life, beyond his cricket career, has captured the attention of many. Known for his strong family values, love for luxury cars, and some controversies, his journey both on and off the field continues to be of interest to his fans and followers. Here's a look into different aspects of his personal life.

Family

Nitish Rana was born on December 27, 1993, in Delhi. He married his long-time girlfriend, Saachi Marwah, in 2019. Saachi is an architect who also designed their home.

Finance

As of 2024, Nitish Rana’s net worth is around INR 40 crore (USD 5 million). His main sources of income are his IPL contract and brand endorsements. In 2024, his salary in the IPL is INR 8 crore.

Cars and House

Nitish Rana owns a collection of high-end cars. These cars reflect his love for luxury vehicles. Some of his cars include:

  • Audi RS5 V8
  • Range Rover
  • Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
  • Toyota Fortuner

He lives in a beautiful house in Delhi with his family. The house was designed by his wife in 2021. The estimated value of the house is INR 3 crore.

Scandals

Nitish Rana has been involved in a few controversies:

  • In 2015, he was one of 22 players banned from age-group tournaments because of age fraud allegations.
  • In 2023, during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, he was fined 25% of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct.
  • In May 2023, his wife, Saachi Marwah, filed a police complaint about stalking and harassment. Two young men tried to follow her car during her journey to Model Town.
  • In November 2024, Saachi expressed disappointment over the decision of Kolkata Knight Riders not to keep Nitish for IPL 2025. Nitish was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.20 crore during the auction.

Fans

Nitish Rana has a large fan base on social media. He has almost 1 million followers on Instagram and is also active on Facebook.

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