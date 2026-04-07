Nitish Rana News View all All the latest information about cricket player Nitish Rana has been compiled especially for you here: results of past matches, predictions for future matches, participation in tournaments, and how he trains to win. Nitish Rana Dismissal Against CSK Triggers Debate Nitish Rana lost his wicket in some of the most unusual ways in the IPL. He attempted to play a shot against Noor Ahmad, but mistimed the ball and handed over a catch. At the same time when the catch was taken, the bails were also lit up, highlighting that he may have hit his stumps too. Nitish Rana Nitish Rana Smashes One of the Costliest Overs in IPL 2026 Nitish Rana Gloves Controversy Heats Up as Hardik Pandyas Action Raises Questions Nitish Rana Why Was Nitish Rana Stopped? Heated Exchange with Umpires Goes Viral Nitish Rana Is Tilak Varma the Newest Entry on the Age Fraud List?

International career

Nitish Rana, a left-handed batsman and off-spin bowler, played his first international matches in 2021. His time with the Indian national team was short, with just one One Day International (ODI) and two T20 Internationals (T20Is) in the Sri Lanka tour. Although he has done well in domestic cricket and the IPL, he hasn't had a chance to return to the national team.

2021 - Debut Year

23 July 2021: ODI debut

In the third ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Nitish Rana played his first ODI. He batted at number seven and scored 7 runs from 14 balls before being dismissed by wicketkeeper Bhanuka off Dhananjaya's delivery.

In the third ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Nitish Rana played his first ODI. He batted at number seven and scored 7 runs from 14 balls before being dismissed by wicketkeeper Bhanuka off Dhananjaya's delivery. 28 July 2021: T20I debut

In the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, Rana made his T20I debut. He came in to bat at number five and scored 9 runs from 12 balls before being out to Sri Lankan bowler Chamera.

In the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, Rana made his T20I debut. He came in to bat at number five and scored 9 runs from 12 balls before being out to Sri Lankan bowler Chamera. 29 July 2021: Second T20I appearance

In the third T20I of the series, Rana batted again at number five. He scored 6 runs from 15 balls before being dismissed by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Since his debut tour, Rana has not had the chance to play for India again. Despite being successful in domestic cricket and the IPL, he has not been able to return to international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Nitish Rana has been a regular participant in franchise leagues, most notably in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian Premier League

In 2024, Nitish Rana played just two matches for KKR due to a finger injury, scoring 42 runs with a strike rate of 123.53. He resumed training as the tournament ended, preparing to return to full fitness.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Strike Rate Notes 2015 Mumbai Indians - - - Part of the squad, did not play 2016 Mumbai Indians 4 141 126.12 Early appearances, not a regular starter 2017 Mumbai Indians 13 333 137.22 Key role in winning IPL 2017 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders 15 304 137.85 Became a key player for KKR 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 344 146.38 Strong performance, continued improvement 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 352 142.43 Good starts but failed to convert in some cases 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 383 139.57 Led the team, but KKR did not qualify for playoffs 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 42 123.53 Limited play due to a finger injury 2025 Rajasthan Royals 14 391 138.45 Bought for ₹4.20 Crore at IPL 2025 auction 2026 Delhi Capitals - - - Traded from RR to DC in exchange for Donovan Ferreira

For IPL 2025, Nitish Rana moved to Rajasthan Royals. He was bought for ₹4.20 Crore at the IPL 2025 auction, almost half of what he earned with KKR the previous year (₹8 Crore).

For the 2026 season, Rana was involved in a major pre-season trade, joining Delhi Capitals on his existing contract.

Domestic career

Nitish Rana started his first-class career in 2016 with the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 557 runs at an average of 50.63. He quickly became one of Delhi's top run-scorers. In the same year, he scored 299 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of 175.88 and an average of 42.71. Rana also ranked as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2016 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played an important role in a match against Andhra. After Delhi's top four batsmen were dismissed cheaply, Rana scored 53 off 29 balls, leading his team to chase down Baroda's target of 153. In another match against Jharkhand, he scored 60 not out from 44 balls to rescue Delhi, who were struggling at 14 for 3. This helped Delhi win by five wickets.

After his first IPL season, Rana continued his good form in domestic cricket. In the 2017-18 Ranji season, he scored 613 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.72. Later that year, he was included in the India A squad for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy.

Since 2023, Nitish Rana has played for Uttar Pradesh. On January 27, 2024, in a Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, he scored 100 runs off 105 balls. His innings helped Uttar Pradesh take a 126-run lead after their first innings, with a total score of 324/10.

Records and achievements

Nitish Rana has achieved several notable milestones in his career, especially in domestic and franchise cricket. His journey has been marked by impressive performances in key tournaments.

2023 (Indian Premier League): Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Played 14 matches and scored 413 runs.

2023 (Deodhar Trophy): Led North Zone to success.

2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy): Scored 299 runs and hit 21 sixes, more than any other batsman in the tournament.

2015-2016 (Ranji Trophy): In his debut season, scored 557 runs with an average of 50.63, becoming the leading run-scorer for Delhi.

2015-2016 (Vijay Hazare Trophy): Scored 218 runs, ranking as the second-highest run-scorer for Delhi.

2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy): In 8 matches, scored 299 runs with an average of 42.71 and a strike rate of 175.88.

2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – Match Against Andhra): Helped Delhi reach 236/9 in 20 overs, scoring 53 off 29 balls after a poor start.

2015-2016 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – Match Against Jharkhand): Played a crucial knock of 60 off 44 balls, leading Delhi to a 5-wicket win after the team was 14/3.

Personal life

Nitish Rana’s personal life, beyond his cricket career, has captured the attention of many. Known for his strong family values, love for luxury cars, and some controversies, his journey both on and off the field continues to be of interest to his fans and followers. Here's a look into different aspects of his personal life.

Family

Nitish Rana was born on December 27, 1993, in Delhi. He married his long-time girlfriend, Saachi Marwah, in 2019. Saachi is an architect who also designed their home.

Finance

As of 2024, Nitish Rana’s net worth is around INR 40 crore (USD 5 million). His main sources of income are his IPL contract and brand endorsements. In 2024, his salary in the IPL is INR 8 crore.

Cars and House

Nitish Rana owns a collection of high-end cars. These cars reflect his love for luxury vehicles. Some of his cars include:

Audi RS5 V8

Range Rover

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Toyota Fortuner

He lives in a beautiful house in Delhi with his family. The house was designed by his wife in 2021. The estimated value of the house is INR 3 crore.

Scandals

Nitish Rana has been involved in a few controversies:

In 2015, he was one of 22 players banned from age-group tournaments because of age fraud allegations.

In 2023, during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, he was fined 25% of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct.

In May 2023, his wife, Saachi Marwah, filed a police complaint about stalking and harassment. Two young men tried to follow her car during her journey to Model Town.

In November 2024, Saachi expressed disappointment over the decision of Kolkata Knight Riders not to keep Nitish for IPL 2025. Nitish was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.20 crore during the auction.

Fans

Nitish Rana has a large fan base on social media. He has almost 1 million followers on Instagram and is also active on Facebook.