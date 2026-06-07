Match details Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers T20 Mumbai Premier League 07.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

EAG
EAG

113

NOR
NOR

177

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eagle Thane Strikers Squad

Players
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Bhatt Manan Rakesh, Ghag Rohan, Giri Anuj Vinod, Jagtap Shashwat, Jain Ayaan Mohit, Kadam Shashikant, Kerkar Eknath, Kunwar Vinay, Mishra Kartik Mithilesh, Patil Sairaj, Raje Amartya, Rodrigues Shaun, Singh Shivansh, Singh Siddhant, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Zaveri Sumeir Samrat

North Mumbai Panthers Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet