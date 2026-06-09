Match details Triumph Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Premier League 09.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

TRI
TRI

148

EAG
EAG

172

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Triumph Knights MNE Squad

Players
Bench

Eagle Thane Strikers Squad

Players
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Bhatt Manan Rakesh, Ghag Rohan, Giri Anuj Vinod, Jagtap Shashwat, Jain Ayaan Mohit, Kadam Shashikant, Kerkar Eknath, Kunwar Vinay, Mishra Kartik Mithilesh, Patil Sairaj, Raje Amartya, Rodrigues Shaun, Singh Shivansh, Singh Siddhant, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Zaveri Sumeir Samrat

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet