Match details Dragons vs Typhoons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 10.05.2026

T20

DRA
DRA

83

TYP
TYP

87

Match Info

Match:Super 20 Trophy, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:Dragons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dragons Squad

PlayersDalzell Alana, Prendergast Orla, Paul Leah, Forbes Sarah, Harrison Abbi, Kelly Arlene, Morrissey Genevieve, Murray Cara, McBride Lara, Sargent Freya, Reid Sophie
BenchArmstrong Bella, Bhavsar Mansi, Black Sarah, Calvert Emily, Dunne Tahlia, Fisher Aoife, Hunter Amy, Jackson Jenny, Little Louise, Lowe Rebecca, Marsh Ella, McCartney Kia, McGranaghan L, Neely Lucy, Spence Millie, Wasson Ella

Typhoons Squad

PlayersStokell Rebecca, Tector Alice, Maritz Lara, Coulter Reilly Christina, Dempsey Georgina, Canning Ava, Lawlor Aisling, McGee Ellie
BenchCraig Zara, Delany Laura, Foysal Arisha, Loughran Joanna, Maguire Jane, McLean Isabelle, McNally Julie, Searle Robyn, Squires Annabelle, Thompson Meg, Thomson Sinead, Walsh Alice

Venue Guide

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