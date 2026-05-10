Squads Dragons vs Typhoons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 10.05.2026

T20

DRA
DRA

83

TYP
TYP

87

Playing

DRA
DRA
TYP
TYP
First TeamSecond Team
Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Tector Alice

all rounder

Paul Leah

all rounder

Maritz Lara

all rounder

Forbes Sarah

wicket keeper

Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Lawlor Aisling

no information yet

McGee Ellie

all rounder

Bench

DRA
DRA
TYP
TYP
First TeamSecond Team
Bhavsar Mansi

no information yet

Delany Laura

all rounder

Black Sarah

no information yet

Foysal Arisha

no information yet

Calvert Emily

no information yet

Loughran Joanna

wicket keeper

Dunne Tahlia

no information yet

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

McNally Julie

all rounder

Lowe Rebecca

no information yet

Thompson Meg

wicket keeper

Marsh Ella

batsman

Thomson Sinead

no information yet

Walsh Alice

all rounder

McGranaghan L

no information yet

Neely Lucy

no information yet

Spence Millie

no information yet

Wasson Ella

no information yet