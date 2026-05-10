Squads Dragons vs Typhoons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 10.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Tector Alice
all rounder
Paul Leah
all rounder
Maritz Lara
all rounder
Forbes Sarah
wicket keeper
Coulter Reilly Christina
batsman
Harrison Abbi
bowler
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
Canning Ava
bowler
Morrissey Genevieve
all rounder
Lawlor Aisling
no information yet
Murray Cara
bowler
McGee Ellie
all rounder
McBride Lara
batsman
Sargent Freya
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Armstrong Bella
bowler
Craig Zara
bowler
Bhavsar Mansi
no information yet
Delany Laura
all rounder
Black Sarah
no information yet
Foysal Arisha
no information yet
Calvert Emily
no information yet
Loughran Joanna
wicket keeper
Dunne Tahlia
no information yet
Maguire Jane
bowler
Fisher Aoife
bowler
McLean Isabelle
bowler
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
McNally Julie
all rounder
Jackson Jenny
batsman
Searle Robyn
batsman
Little Louise
batsman
Squires Annabelle
bowler
Lowe Rebecca
no information yet
Thompson Meg
wicket keeper
Marsh Ella
batsman
Thomson Sinead
no information yet
McCartney Kia
batsman
Walsh Alice
all rounder
McGranaghan L
no information yet
Neely Lucy
no information yet
Spence Millie
no information yet
Wasson Ella
no information yet