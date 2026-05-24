Squads Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 24.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP

119

DRA
DRA

120

Playing

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA
First TeamSecond Team
Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Maritz Lara

all rounder

Tector Alice

all rounder

Paul Leah

all rounder

Lowe Rebecca

no information yet

Loughran Joanna

wicket keeper

Forbes Sarah

wicket keeper

McGee Ellie

all rounder

Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Dalwood Darcy

no information yet

Bench

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA
First TeamSecond Team
Delany Laura

all rounder

Bhavsar Mansi

no information yet

Black Sarah

no information yet

Lawlor Aisling

no information yet

Calvert Emily

no information yet

Dunne Tahlia

no information yet

Spence Millie

no information yet

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper