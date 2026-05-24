Squads Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 24.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Little Louise
batsman
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Maritz Lara
all rounder
Harrison Abbi
bowler
Tector Alice
all rounder
Paul Leah
all rounder
Coulter Reilly Christina
batsman
Reid Sophie
batsman
Lowe Rebecca
no information yet
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Loughran Joanna
wicket keeper
Forbes Sarah
wicket keeper
McGee Ellie
all rounder
Sargent Freya
bowler
Maguire Aimee
bowler
Murray Cara
bowler
McCartney Kia
batsman
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
Bhoja Sibha
bowler
Jackson Jenny
batsman
Dalwood Darcy
no information yet
McBride Lara
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Canning Ava
bowler
Armstrong Bella
bowler
Delany Laura
all rounder
Bhavsar Mansi
no information yet
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Black Sarah
no information yet
Lawlor Aisling
no information yet
Calvert Emily
no information yet
Maguire Jane
bowler
Dunne Tahlia
no information yet
Spence Millie
no information yet
Fisher Aoife
bowler
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper