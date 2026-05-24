Match details Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 24.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP

119

DRA
DRA

120

Match Info

Match:Super 20 Trophy, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:Typhoons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Typhoons Squad

PlayersLittle Louise, Maritz Lara, Tector Alice, Coulter Reilly Christina, Lowe Rebecca, Loughran Joanna, McGee Ellie, Maguire Aimee, McCartney Kia, Bhoja Sibha, Dalwood Darcy
BenchCanning Ava, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, Lawlor Aisling, Maguire Jane, Spence Millie, Stokell Rebecca

Dragons Squad

PlayersPrendergast Orla, Harrison Abbi, Paul Leah, Reid Sophie, Dalzell Alana, Forbes Sarah, Sargent Freya, Murray Cara, Kelly Arlene, Jackson Jenny, McBride Lara
BenchArmstrong Bella, Bhavsar Mansi, Black Sarah, Calvert Emily, Dunne Tahlia, Fisher Aoife, Hunter Amy, Marsh Ella, McGranaghan L, Morrissey Genevieve, Neely Lucy, Squires Annabelle, Wasson Ella

Venue Guide

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