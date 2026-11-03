Match details Wellington Blaze vs Northern Districts Women T20 Super Smash, Women 02.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 02, 2027 09:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Wellington Blaze Squad
|Players
|Baird Nicole, Bryant Rachel, Burns Rebecca, Codyre Natasha Emma, Francis Hannah, Hamilton Antonia, Jetly Xara, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mackinder Sam, McFadyen Jess, McKenzie Isla, Perry Ellyse, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Ryan Hannah, Sims Gemma
|Bench
|no information yet
Northern Districts Women Squad
|Players
|Agafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet