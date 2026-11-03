Match details Wellington Blaze vs Northern Districts Women T20 Super Smash, Women 02.01.2027

T20

WEL
WEL
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 02, 2027 09:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Wellington Blaze Squad

PlayersBaird Nicole, Bryant Rachel, Burns Rebecca, Codyre Natasha Emma, Francis Hannah, Hamilton Antonia, Jetly Xara, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mackinder Sam, McFadyen Jess, McKenzie Isla, Perry Ellyse, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Ryan Hannah, Sims Gemma
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Women Squad

PlayersAgafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet