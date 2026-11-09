Match details Rajasthan vs Mizoram T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

RAJ
RAJ
MIZ
MIZ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersChoudhary Aniket, Garhwal Aditya, Garhwal Shubham, Gupta Arjit, Khan Salman Faruk, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Suthar Manav
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Mizoram Squad

PlayersAnderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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