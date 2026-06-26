Results Score Warwickshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Davidson-Richards Aliceall rounder
|39
|36
|4
|0
|108.33
|Smith Bryonyall rounder
|30
|23
|5
|1
|130.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Davis Georgiabowler
|4
|0
|35
|3
|8.75
|1
|0
|Baker Hannahbowler
|4
|0
|32
|2
|8
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
W
Mary Taylor to Buckle, appeal, wicket (stumped - Buckle)
19.5
1
Mary Taylor to Gregory, 1 run
19.4
1
Mary Taylor to Buckle, 1 run