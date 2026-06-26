Results Score Warwickshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

172

SUR
SUR

130

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Davidson-Richards Aliceall rounder393640108.33
Smith Bryonyall rounder302351130.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Davis Georgiabowler403538.7510
Baker Hannahbowler40322800

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

Mary Taylor to Buckle, appeal, wicket (stumped - Buckle)

19.5
1

Mary Taylor to Gregory, 1 run

19.4
1

Mary Taylor to Buckle, 1 run

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