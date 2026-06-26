Match details Warwickshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

172

SUR
SUR

130

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersFreeborn Abbey, Perrin Davina, Wraith Natasha, Redmayne Georgia, George Katie, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Brewer Chloe, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Taylor Millie, Baker Hannah
BenchArlott Emily, Beech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Pavely Charis, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Stonehouse Alexa, Wong Issy

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Davidson-Richards Alice, Scholfield Paige, Spence Jemima, Monaghan Alice, Cranstone Aylish, Franklin Phoebe, Moore Kalea, Gregory Danielle, Buckle Anna
BenchBurke Emily, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Wyatt Danielle

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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