Match details Hubli Tigers vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 06.07.2026

T20

HUT
HUT

213

COA
COA

215

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 06, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hubli Tigers Squad

Players
BenchAC Rohith Kumar, Achar Shreesha, Bopana Rishi, Cariappa KC, Deep Singh Daman, Dubey Praveen, Karthikeya KP, Kaverappa Vidwath, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Pai Nishchith, Pandey Manish, Reddy Thippa, Taha Mohammed, Yadav Mitrakant

Coastal Kings Mangaluru Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet