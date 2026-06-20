International career

Vidwath Kaverappa is a cricketer from India. He was born on February 25, 1999, in Kodagu, and plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He also plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL. Kaverappa is a fast bowler who bowls medium-fast and bats right-handed.

As of now, he has not played for the Indian national team. His career has been focused on domestic cricket and the IPL. Here's a look at his career so far:

2019: Started playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket.

2021: Joined Punjab Kings in the IPL.

2023: Continues to play for Karnataka and remains an important part of the team.

Kaverappa has done well in domestic cricket and IPL but has not yet received a chance to play for India.

Leagues Participation

In February 2023, Vidwath Kaverappa was bought by Punjab Kings for the 2023 Indian Premier League season. His price was Rs. 20 Lakh. This was his first time in the IPL, where he had the opportunity to play alongside top cricketers.

Indian Premier League

Vidwath Kaverappa was bought by Punjab Kings in February 2023 for Rs. 20 Lakh for the IPL 2023 season. He played his first match in 2024 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In his debut match, he took the wicket of Faf du Plessis but struggled with fielding errors that cost his team. As of May 2025, he is still part of the Punjab Kings squad.

Year Team Notes 2023 Punjab Kings Bought for Rs. 20 Lakh but did not play in 2023 season. 2024 Punjab Kings Played debut match in 2024, took wickets, but missed fielding chances. 2025 Punjab Kings Remains in the squad for IPL 2025, hoping for more chances to play.

Domestic career

Vidwath Kaverappa started his first-class career for Karnataka on March 3, 2022, against Puducherry. In his 10 first-class matches, he has taken 34 wickets with an economy rate of 2.63. His List A debut was on November 12, 2022, against Meghalaya. He has played 8 List A matches, taking 17 wickets at an economy rate of 3.53. Kaverappa made his T20 debut for Karnataka on October 11, 2022, against Maharashtra. In his 8 T20 matches, he has claimed 18 wickets with an economy rate of 6.36.

Kaverappa played several sports growing up, including basketball, football, and handball. He started cricket at the age of 10 and later joined the Karnataka U19 team. He soon moved to the senior team, where his talent caught attention. In the Karnataka T20 league, he became the joint-leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 13 matches.

In the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Kaverappa took 3 wickets for 19 runs against Maharashtra in his debut match. He finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 8 matches. He also claimed his first five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir, setting a record for the best match figures by a Karnataka bowler.

His solid performances led to his selection by Punjab Kings in the 2023 IPL auction. He also had a strong 2023 Ranji Trophy season, taking 25 wickets in 5 matches. Kaverappa played a key role in South Zone's win in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy and was named player of the tournament in the 2023 Duleep Trophy after taking 8 wickets in the final.

Kaverappa’s skill in bowling accurate lengths has made him one of the top fast bowlers in Indian domestic cricket. With his growing reputation, he is expected to play an important role in future T20 leagues and potentially for the national team.

Records and achievements

Vidwath Kaverappa has made notable progress in his career, with several significant records and achievements in domestic and T20 cricket. His consistency and skill as a fast bowler have earned him recognition in multiple tournaments.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022: Joint second-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 13 matches.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Second-highest wicket-taker, with 18 wickets in 8 games.

IPL 2024: Made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Personal life

Vidwath Kaverappa lives a quiet life outside the cricket field and prefers to keep his personal affairs private. He has stayed away from any major controversies and focuses mainly on his career.

Family

Vidwath's father is M C Devan, and his mother is Beema Kaverappa. He has not shared information about his siblings, keeping that part of his life out of the public eye.

Financial Status

Vidwath Kaverappa’s net worth was estimated at INR 1 crore in 2024. This wealth comes from his cricket career and various endorsements, though he leads a modest lifestyle.

Fans

Vidwath has a growing following, with 9.9k followers on Instagram. He does not engage much on social media but still has support from many fans.