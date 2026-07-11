Match details Shivamogga Yodhas vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 11.07.2026

T20

SHI
SHI

144

COA
COA

143

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Shivamogga Yodhas Squad

Players
BenchAnand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal

Coastal Kings Mangaluru Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet