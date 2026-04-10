Jacob Timothy Ball

Jacob Timothy Ball

bowler

Full name:Jacob Timothy Ball
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Somerset

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches41827295107
Innings618211890105
Overs102.0157.57.01807.3672.4355.1
Balls------
Maidens2350362163
Runs34398083625739553206
Wickets3212213118146
Avg114.3346.6641.529.3733.5121.95
SR20445.092150.9134.214.59
Eco3.366.211.853.465.879.02
BB151954
4w000843
5w010610
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches41827295107
Innings8601103820
Not outs020261513
Runs67380107719854
Balls Faced125490150320062
Avg8.379.5012.828.67.71
SR53.677.55071.659987.09
Fours860152222
Fifties000000
Sixies1002653
Highest31280492818
Hundreds000000

Jacob Timothy Ball Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultSomerset vs Hampshire

Somerset vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

160

HAM

HAM

158

ResultWarwickshire vs Somerset

Warwickshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

189

SOM

SOM

193

ResultGlamorgan vs Somerset

Glamorgan vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

175

SOM

SOM

171

ResultSomerset vs Glamorgan

Somerset vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

202

GLA

GLA

203

ResultGloucestershire vs Somerset

Gloucestershire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

138

SOM

SOM

137

ResultSomerset vs Warwickshire

Somerset vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

215

WAR

WAR

216

ResultSomerset vs Gloucestershire

Somerset vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

194

GLO

GLO

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Somerset

Worcestershire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

180

SOM

SOM

144

LiveNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

(1 ov.) 13/0

SOM

SOM

223

Jake Ball News

View all

Cricket player Jake Ball is very famous and right now you have a chance to get to know how he trains and what kind of relationship he has with his team members.

England name revised 18-man squad for Pakistan series, pick nine uncapped players

England name revised 18-man squad for Pakistan series, pick nine uncapped players

Following a COVID-19 outbreak in the English camp, the ECB have named a revised 18-man squad, that includes as many as nine uncapped players. Star English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will return to international cricket after his injury, would be captaining the side in the absence of Eoin Morgan.

Jake Ball05:32 PM, 10 December, 2020

BBL 2020-21 | Sydney Sixers rope in Jake Ball as replacement for Tom Curran

Jake Ball11:26 AM, 09 July, 2018

Rohit Sharma was special but Hardik Pandya was standout, exclaims Virat Kohli

Jake Ball01:24 PM, 07 July, 2018

India vs England | Ben Stokes’ return increases selection headache for England ahead of deciding match

Jake Ball06:45 PM, 05 June, 2018

England bring in Jake Ball in place of Chris Woakes for series against Australia

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Rew, James

Rew, James

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid