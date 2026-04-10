Jacob Timothy Ball

County Championship
Essex vs Somerset
County Championship
ESS
149
SOM
(43 ov.) 179/5
Kent vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
KEN
NOR
(91 ov.) 409/1
Hampshire vs Somerset
County Championship
HAM
238
SOM
(36 ov.) 154/3
Worcestershire vs Kent
County Championship
WOR
(24 ov.) 94/1
KEN
196
Somerset vs Yorkshire
County Championship
SOM
(50 ov.) 201/3
YOR
162
Kent vs Derbyshire
County Championship
KEN
352
DER
(5 ov.) 24/0
Glamorgan vs Somerset
County Championship
GLA
SOM
(0 ov.) 337/9
Gloucestershire vs Kent
County Championship
GLO
325
KEN
(2 ov.) 1/0
Somerset vs Sussex
County Championship
SOM
(96 ov.) 335/5
SUS
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Nottinghamshire vs Somerset
County Championship
NOT
SOM
(96 ov.) 295/7
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Somerset vs Warwickshire
County Championship
SOM
208
WAR
(31 ov.) 92/2
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Somerset vs Essex
County Championship
SOM
ESS
Sussex vs Somerset
County Championship
SUS
SOM
Somerset vs Glamorgan
County Championship
SOM
GLA
Leicestershire vs Somerset
County Championship
LEI
SOM
Yorkshire vs Somerset
County Championship
YOR
SOM
Somerset vs Surrey
County Championship
SOM
SUR