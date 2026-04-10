Ryan Francis Higgins

County Championship
Middlesex vs Worcestershire
County Championship
MID
(33 ov.) 91/6
WOR
191
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex
County Championship
NOR
MID
(73 ov.) 284/6
Middlesex vs Durham
County Championship
MID
(0 ov.) 272/6
DUR
Lancashire vs Middlesex
County Championship
LAN
201
MID
(9 ov.) 38/2
Middlesex vs Derbyshire
County Championship
MID
177
DER
(35 ov.) 106/4
Worcestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
WOR
MID
(96 ov.) 291/8
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Derbyshire vs Middlesex
County Championship
DER
MID
Middlesex vs Lancashire
County Championship
MID
LAN
Durham vs Middlesex
County Championship
DUR
MID
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
GLO
MID
Middlesex vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
MID
NOR