Ryan Francis Higgins

Ryan Francis Higgins

all rounder

Full name:Ryan Francis Higgins
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

London Spirit

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7940110
Innings1263082
Overs2213.4216.3223.3
Balls---
Maidens56240
Runs601011762091
Wickets2453578
Avg24.5333.626.8
SR54.2137.1117.19
Eco2.715.439.35
BB1145
4w1531
5w701
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7940110
Innings1283697
Not outs13526
Runs38099671900
Balls Faced62649461383
Avg33.1231.1926.76
SR60.8102.22137.38
Fours45673152
Fifties1966
Sixies213074
Highest1998877
Hundreds700

Ryan Francis Higgins Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

LiveEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

142

MID

MID

(2 ov.) 17/1

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Another Players

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Morgan, Eoin

Morgan, Eoin

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak