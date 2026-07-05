George Fredrik Linde
all rounder
|Full name:
|George Fredrik Linde
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|14
|73
|81
|159
|Innings
|5
|2
|14
|121
|79
|153
|Overs
|78.5
|15.0
|48.0
|2176.4
|603.5
|512.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|1
|0
|469
|19
|3
|Runs
|252
|72
|340
|6435
|3174
|3823
|Wickets
|9
|3
|15
|247
|109
|146
|Avg
|28
|24
|22.66
|26.05
|29.11
|26.18
|SR
|52.55
|30
|19.2
|52.87
|33.23
|21.05
|Eco
|3.19
|4.8
|7.08
|2.95
|5.25
|7.46
|BB
|5
|2
|3
|11
|6
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3
|3
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|14
|73
|81
|159
|Innings
|6
|2
|11
|104
|72
|123
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|11
|14
|33
|Runs
|135
|27
|111
|2911
|1556
|1677
|Balls Faced
|255
|29
|85
|4477
|1572
|1257