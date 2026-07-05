George Fredrik Linde

George Fredrik Linde

all rounder

Full name:George Fredrik Linde
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Lucknow Super Giants

Mi Cape Town

Mi New York

Nottinghamshire

Peshawar Zalmi

South Africa

Trent Rockets

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches32147381159
Innings521412179153
Overs78.515.048.02176.4603.5512.2
Balls------
Maidens1710469193
Runs25272340643531743823
Wickets9315247109146
Avg282422.6626.0529.1126.18
SR52.553019.252.8733.2321.05
Eco3.194.87.082.955.257.46
BB5231164
4w100933
5w1001520
10w000300

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches32147381159
Innings621110472123
Not outs011111433
Runs13527111291115561677
Balls Faced2552985447715721257