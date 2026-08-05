Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 05.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Waseem
no information yet
Kumar Santhosh
no information yet
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
SR Athish
no information yet
K Aashiq
no information yet
Guruswamy Ajitesh
no information yet
Arvindh R Ram
wicket keeper
Mukilesh U
batsman
Raj S Dinesh
no information yet
Easwaran Rithik
wicket keeper
Prasath M. Mohana
batsman
Yadav R Sonu
all rounder
K Singh Swapnil
no information yet
Harish NS
bowler
Valthapa Ashwanth
wicket keeper
Khan Muhammed Adnan
batsman
Vignesh M
no information yet
Rohit Ramalingam
bowler
Tanwar Abhishek
bowler
Cherian B Emmanuel
batsman
Silambarasan M
bowler
Rathi Sachin
bowler
Kumar J Prem
no information yet
Rocky B
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Aadithiya GG Harish
no information yet
Bala Yoghi Arun
no information yet
Arun B
bowler
Karthik Arun
wicket keeper
Ashwin Murugan
bowler
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
G Rajalingam
no information yet
Kumar Risheek
no information yet
Krishna N Sunil
no information yet
Rohan J
batsman
Lokesh Raj TD
bowler
Selvaganapathi S
no information yet
Mokit Hariharan RS
batsman
V Yudheeshwaran
bowler
Sujay S
no information yet