Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 05.08.2026

T20

CHEG
CHEG
NEL
NEL

Playing

CHEG
CHEG
NEL
NEL
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Waseem

no information yet

Kumar Santhosh

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

SR Athish

no information yet

K Aashiq

no information yet

Guruswamy Ajitesh

no information yet

Arvindh R Ram

wicket keeper

Mukilesh U

batsman

Raj S Dinesh

no information yet

Easwaran Rithik

wicket keeper

Yadav R Sonu

all rounder

K Singh Swapnil

no information yet

Harish NS

bowler

Valthapa Ashwanth

wicket keeper

Vignesh M

no information yet

Kumar J Prem

no information yet

Rocky B

all rounder

Bench

CHEG
CHEG
NEL
NEL
First TeamSecond Team
Aadithiya GG Harish

no information yet

Bala Yoghi Arun

no information yet

Arun B

bowler

Karthik Arun

wicket keeper

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

G Rajalingam

no information yet

Kumar Risheek

no information yet

Krishna N Sunil

no information yet

Rohan J

batsman

Selvaganapathi S

no information yet

Sujay S

no information yet