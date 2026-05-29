Nashra Sandhu News View all If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news about cricketer Nashra Sandhu, we have compiled it all here: all the data and statistics from past matches, the player's records, and his participation in various cricket tournaments. South Africa Women’s tour of Pakistan | Pakistan end ODI series with consolation win Pakistan Women beat South Africa Women by six wickets in the third ODI in Lahore on Monday. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu recorded career-best ODI figures to skittle out the Proteas for a paltry total and made sure that the home side avoided a clean sweep in the three-match series. Nashra Sandhu AI Simulation, Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Pakistan start three-match T20I series with six-wicket win Nashra Sandhu PAK-W vs NZ-W | Twitter in disbelief as Pakistan Women drop eight catches in fielding nightmare Nashra Sandhu PAK-W vs SA-W | Twitter erupts as Nashra Sandhu adds to Pakistan's fielding woes with shocking mid-off blunder

International career

Nashra Sandhu (born 19 November 1997) is a Pakistani cricketer who plays as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She has played for Pakistan's national women’s cricket team in both One Day Internationals (WODI) and T20 Internationals (WT20I). Nashra has become known for her consistent performances on the field.

2017

WODI Debut: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women at Colombo (NCC) - February 07, 2017

Nashra played her first WODI match against South Africa in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Nashra played her first WODI match against South Africa in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Notable Performance: During the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, Nashra took 4 wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs against India. She finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets at an average of 11.05.

WT20I Debut: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women at Sharjah - November 09, 2017

Nashra played her first T20I match against New Zealand.

2018

ICC Women’s World Twenty20:

Nashra was included in the squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2021

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier:

Nashra was named in Pakistan's team for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup:

She was part of the team for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

2023

Career-Best T20I Ranking:

In November 2023, Nashra reached her highest ranking, 5th in the ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings.

2024

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:

Nashra was part of Pakistan's squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Nashra was part of Pakistan's squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Notable Performance:

On October 14, 2024, in a match against New Zealand, Nashra took three wickets in four innings. Despite Pakistan’s loss, where New Zealand won by 54 points, Nashra's performance stood out. New Zealand moved on to the semifinals, finishing second in Group A.

Leagues Participation

Nashra Sandhu has not played in any leagues during her cricket career.

Domestic career

Nashra Sandhu started her cricket career in Pakistan's domestic circuit before joining the national team. She grew up in a cricket-loving family and developed an early interest in the sport. Nashra began playing tennis cricket in her neighborhood, which led her to formal training and joining local clubs.

She played in several domestic tournaments, including the Pakistan Women's Cricket League (PWCL) and the national championship. Her performances as a bowler caught the attention of selectors, and she became known for taking key wickets and controlling the game with her spin bowling.

Nashra played for the Abbottabad Women's team in 2014, Saif Sports Saga and Omar Associates between 2015-2016, and the Higher Education Commission Women’s team from 2016 to 2019. She also represented the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited women’s cricket team during this time.

Records and achievements

Nashra Sandhu has achieved many notable records throughout her career as a bowler.

Records and Achievements:

2017 Women's Cricket World Cup: Nashra took 4 wickets in 10 overs against India, allowing just 26 runs. She finished the tournament as the top wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an average of 11.05.

2021 ICC Women's T20I World Cup: Nashra took 6 wickets in three matches against South Africa, with an economy rate of 3.44.

2022 ICC Women's World Cup: Nashra was part of Pakistan's squad for the World Cup in New Zealand.

November 2023: Nashra reached her career-best rank of 5th in the ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Nashra was selected to represent Pakistan in this tournament.

Personal life

Nashra Sandhu is a well-known Pakistani cricketer, but she keeps most details about her personal life private.

Finance

As of April 2024, Nashra Sandhu’s net worth is around 503 thousand dollars.

Family

Nashra is unmarried as of 2023. Information about her family, including parents and siblings, has not been made public.

House

Nashra lives in Lahore, Pakistan, as of 2023.

Scandals

A dispute took place during the 2024 Women's T20 Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In the match, Nashra Sandhu’s serve to Nilaxi de Silva was initially called out, but the umpires changed the decision, declaring the serve a dead ball. This happened because Nashra’s handkerchief accidentally fell out of her pocket during the serve, which affected the game. Under cricket rules, such incidents can result in a dead ball being declared.

Fans

Nashra has around 29,000 followers on Instagram. She inspires many young girls to take up cricket and chase their dreams in the sport.