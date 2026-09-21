Match details Hong Kong, China vs Saudi Arabia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B 11.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, October 08, 2026 - Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 01:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hong Kong, China Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Saudi Arabia Squad
|Players
|Abbas Syed Ali, Abidin Zain-ul, Ahmad Ishtiaq, Ali Abdul Manan, Cheema Sajid, Hassan Waji Ui, Khalid Usman, Khan Faisal, Najeeb Usman, Raza Muhammad Ahmad, Sankar Sidharth, Shahzaib, Shaikh Mohammed Hisham, Syed Saud, Waheed Abdul, Wahid Abdul
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet