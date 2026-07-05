International career

Hugh Desmond Weibgen, born on 28 October 2004, is an Australian cricketer who plays for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler. Hugh has quickly gained attention for his skills in both batting and bowling. As he grows in his career, many are watching his progress and hoping he will make an impact in international cricket. His performances in domestic competitions show his potential to play at the highest level.

2024

January 2024: Hugh Weibgen captained Australia’s under-19 cricket team at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. On 31 January 2024, he scored a century against England U19 in the tournament.

22 January 2024: He scored 39 not out in the match against Namibia during the group stages of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

31 January 2024: In the Super Six stage, he scored 100 runs against England, helping his team start the round with a strong performance.

8 February 2024: In the semi-final against Pakistan, Australia chased down 180 runs to win after Pakistan had scored 179. Weibgen showed strong confidence in his team's performance, particularly the bowlers.

February 2024: Australia won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, with Weibgen leading the team to victory.

March 2024: Weibgen was selected for ESPNcricinfo's Team of the Tournament for his performances in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he averaged 50.66 with a strike rate of 83.

December 2024: Hugh Weibgen came on as a substitute fielder in the third Test match between Australia and India.

April 2024: In a match against England, Weibgen scored 120 runs and helped his team win by 110 runs.

Leagues Participation

Hugh Weibgen played for Sydney Thunder in the 2024 Big Bash League season. He is known for his batting and bowling skills and quickly became an important part of the team.

Big Bash League

Hugh Weibgen joined Sydney Thunder in December 2024 as a replacement for the injured Tanveer Sangha. He made his Big Bash League debut on 3 January 2025 as a concussion substitute during a match against the Perth Scorchers, after Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft collided. As of 21 January 2025, he has played 6 games, scored 46 points, and has an average score of 11.50.

Year Team Notes 2024 Sydney Thunder Replaced injured Tanveer Sangha. 2025 Sydney Thunder Debuted as concussion substitute on 3 January 2025 against Perth Scorchers.

Domestic career

Hugh Weibgen studied at Brisbane Grammar School. He played junior cricket for Valley District Cricket Club. In 2023, he joined the Queensland Bulls on a rookie contract. A back injury affected his season, but in April 2024, he signed a full-time contract with Queensland. Later, he joined Sydney Thunder and took part in a Big Bash League match in January 2025 as a concussion substitute.

Records and achievements

Hugh Weibgen played well in junior cricket. He was captain of Australia’s Under-19 team and helped them win the World Cup in 2024. He also performed strongly in matches with both bat and leadership.

2022: Under-19 World Cup – 121 runs in 5 games (average 30.25), 6 wickets (average 24.33)

2023: Led Australia in Under-19 Ashes

2024: Under-19 World Cup – captain, 241 runs in 4 games (average 60.25), top score 121

2024: Match against England – 120 runs, win by 110 runs

2025: Big Bash League debut on 3 January for Sydney Thunder

Personal life

Hugh Weibgen is still building his cricket path. Most facts about his private life are not in public sources. Only a few things are known.

Family

Weibgen does not talk much about relatives. There is no public data about his parents or siblings. Sometimes he posts family photos on Instagram. He thanks his parents for help in his cricket growth.

Finance

His exact income is not public. He plays for Queensland Bulls and Sydney Thunder, which may bring regular pay. His Big Bash League debut was on 3 January 2025.

Scandals

In September 2024, during a T20 match in Brisbane, a conflict took place. Marnus Labuschagne, captain of Redlands, was upset. Weibgen did not play after a strong ball throw caused concern.

Fans

On his Instagram, Weibgen sometimes shares photos with his family. He often writes words of thanks to his parents for their support.