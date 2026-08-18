Match details Queensland Bulls vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 16.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Queensland Bulls Squad
|Players
|Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Tasmania Tigers Squad
|Players
|Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet