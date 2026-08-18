Match details Queensland Bulls vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 16.11.2026

List a

BUL
BUL
TIG
TIG

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersCarlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet