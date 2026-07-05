Jack David Wildermuth

Jack David Wildermuth

all rounder

Full name:Jack David Wildermuth
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Brisbane Heat

Queensland Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2622556
Innings21092456
Overs3.01395.5179.4174.1
Balls----
Maidens032230
Runs32427610081467
Wickets11462542
Avg3229.2840.3234.92
SR1857.3643.1224.88
Eco10.663.065.618.42
BB1743
4w0410
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2622556
Innings11022333
Not outs1924
Runs12499397308
Balls Faced14354431261
Avg026.8718.910.62
SR10057.3992.11118
Fours03202911
Fifties01230
Sixies0161417
Highest11116631
Hundreds0300

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