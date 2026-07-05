Jack David Wildermuth
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jack David Wildermuth
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|62
|25
|56
|Innings
|2
|109
|24
|56
|Overs
|3.0
|1395.5
|179.4
|174.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|322
|3
|0
|Runs
|32
|4276
|1008
|1467
|Wickets
|1
|146
|25
|42
|Avg
|32
|29.28
|40.32
|34.92
|SR
|18
|57.36
|43.12
|24.88
|Eco
|10.66
|3.06
|5.61
|8.42
|BB
|1
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|62
|25
|56
|Innings
|1
|102
|23
|33
|Not outs
|1
|9
|2
|4
|Runs
|1
|2499
|397
|308
|Balls Faced
|1
|4354
|431
|261
|Avg
|0
|26.87
|18.9
|10.62
|SR
|100
|57.39
|92.11
|118
|Fours
|0
|320
|29
|11
|Fifties
|0
|12
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|16
|14
|17
|Highest
|1
|111
|66
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|3
|0
|0