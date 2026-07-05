Karan Sharma News View all All the latest news about the cricketer Karan Sharma are collected right here: results of the matches played and predictions of the upcoming matches, injuries sustained during the matches, motivation and all his achievements during his career. Duleep Trophy 2022 | Ajinkya Rahane, Karan Sharma confirmed skippers of West and Central Zone West and Central Zone have announced the squads for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, naming Ajinkya Rahane and Karan Sharma as their captains for the tournament respectively. The former is making a comeback from injury and will be playing his first professional game after a break of nearly five months. Karan Sharma Vijay Hazare Trophy | U.P thrash unbeaten Gujarat to set up final clash with Mumbai

International career

Karan Sharma was born on October 31, 1998, in Delhi. He is an Indian cricketer who plays as an all-rounder. He bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-break. Sharma has played for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. He has played in all formats for Uttar Pradesh. In the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, he played well for the Kashi Rudras team. Sharma looks to continue his good form in the IPL and hopes to reach the international level soon.

Leagues Participation

Karan Sharma plays in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants on May 10, 2022. His first match was against the Gujarat Titans team.

Indian Premier League

Karan Sharma joined Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 auction for 20 lakhs. He played his first IPL match that year against Gujarat Titans and scored 4 runs. In 2023, he played a few games but did not do well with batting. He did not bowl in the IPL. Lucknow Super Giants released him before the 2024 auction. In 2025, Mumbai Indians bought him for 50 lakhs. He is part of their team now.

Year Team Notes 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Bought for 20 lakhs; debuted vs Gujarat Titans; scored 4 runs; did not bowl. 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Played a few matches; no good batting or bowling performance. 2024 — Not in any IPL team; released by Lucknow Super Giants before auction. 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for 50 lakhs; joined Mumbai Indians squad.

Domestic career

Karan Sharma has played for Uttar Pradesh since 2021. He played his first T20 match in January 2021 against Punjab. He played his first List A match in February 2021 against Karnataka. His first first-class match came in February 2022 against Vidarbha.

Sharma became captain of Uttar Pradesh during his first-class debut. He led the team to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy in 2022-23. In the quarterfinals, he scored 93 runs without getting out and helped the team reach the semifinals.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, Sharma had low scores for some time. Then he scored 67 runs not out against Mumbai. Later, he scored his first double century and almost made a 300-run partnership with Aryan Juyal.

In 2023, Sharma was captain of Kashi Rudras in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. He helped the team win the first tournament. He scored 660 runs, won the Orange Cap, and was named Most Valuable Player.

Karan Sharma is an important player for Uttar Pradesh. His batting, bowling, and captaincy skills grow with each season.

Records and achievements

Karan Sharma reached important points in his cricket career. He played well and showed leadership in domestic cricket and the IPL.

In 2021, he played his first T20 match for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In 2022, he played his first first-class match and was captain of Uttar Pradesh.

In 2022, Lucknow Super Giants signed him for IPL. He played one match that year.

In 2023, he won the Most Valuable Player award in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

In IPL (2022 and 2023), he played three matches. His highest score was 9 runs. His batting average was 5.33. He took 16 wickets.

Personal life

Karan Sharma keeps his private life quiet. He stays focused on cricket and has a good number of fans.

Family

Little is known about Karan Sharma’s family. No public information exists about a wife or children.

Finances

In 2024, Karan Sharma’s net worth was about Rs 30 crore (around US $3.5 million). His earnings come from playing in international matches, the IPL, home games, and brand deals. Experts expect his net worth to grow to about Rs 45 crore in 2025.

Fans

Karan Sharma has close to 69,000 followers on Instagram.