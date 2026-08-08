Match details Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 22.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 22, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kashi Rudras Squad
|Players
|Bishem Sachin Singh, Dubey Akshay, Khan Kamil, Malik Ankur Sohanveer, Mavi Shivam, Pandey Priyanshu, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Shahbaz Mirza, Sharma Karan, Singh Ajay, Singh Shiva, Singh Yashovardhan, Singhwal Rajat
|Bench
|no information yet
Gorakhpur Lions Squad
|Players
|Bansal Rishabh, Chaturvedi Divyansh, Chaudhary Karan, Doyla Yogendra, Gupta Puneet, Jurel Dhruv, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Sunil, Kumar Vijay, Kumar Vivek, Pandey Anshuman, Rai Rishav, Rathi Ankit, Rehman Abdul, Sethi Harshit, Sharma Shivam, Singh Yashovardhan, Yadav Siddharth Sarvan, Yadav Vijay
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet