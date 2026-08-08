Match details Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 24.08.2026

T20

KAS
KAS
LUC
LUC

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Kashi Rudras Squad

PlayersBishem Sachin Singh, Dubey Akshay, Khan Kamil, Malik Ankur Sohanveer, Mavi Shivam, Pandey Priyanshu, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Shahbaz Mirza, Sharma Karan, Singh Ajay, Singh Shiva, Singh Yashovardhan, Singhwal Rajat
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Lucknow Falcons Squad

PlayersChaudhary Vikrant, Garg Priyam K, Gaur Vishal, Jaiswal Kartikeya Vivek, Prakash Satya, Raj Shubhang, Singh Kritagya Kumar, Singh Sawan, Singh Shaurya, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra, Tyagi Harsh, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Pradeep
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