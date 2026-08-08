Match details Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstar T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 16.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kashi Rudras Squad
|Players
|Bishem Sachin Singh, Dubey Akshay, Khan Kamil, Malik Ankur Sohanveer, Mavi Shivam, Pandey Priyanshu, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Shahbaz Mirza, Sharma Karan, Singh Ajay, Singh Shiva, Singh Yashovardhan, Singhwal Rajat
|Bench
|no information yet
Kanpur Superstar Squad
|Players
|Chaudhary Prashant, Khan Aquib, Khanna Shubh, Pandey Abhishek, Rajpal Rahul, Rizvi Sameer, Saini Pranjal, Sharma Kushagra, Singh Adarsh, Yadav Ansh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet