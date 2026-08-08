Match details Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstar T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 16.08.2026

T20

KAS
KAS
KAN
KAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Kashi Rudras Squad

PlayersBishem Sachin Singh, Dubey Akshay, Khan Kamil, Malik Ankur Sohanveer, Mavi Shivam, Pandey Priyanshu, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Shahbaz Mirza, Sharma Karan, Singh Ajay, Singh Shiva, Singh Yashovardhan, Singhwal Rajat
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Kanpur Superstar Squad

PlayersChaudhary Prashant, Khan Aquib, Khanna Shubh, Pandey Abhishek, Rajpal Rahul, Rizvi Sameer, Saini Pranjal, Sharma Kushagra, Singh Adarsh, Yadav Ansh
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