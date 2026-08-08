Match details Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 18.08.2026

T20

GOR
GOR
KAS
KAS

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 18, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gorakhpur Lions Squad

PlayersBansal Rishabh, Chaturvedi Divyansh, Chaudhary Karan, Doyla Yogendra, Gupta Puneet, Jurel Dhruv, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Sunil, Kumar Vijay, Kumar Vivek, Pandey Anshuman, Rai Rishav, Rathi Ankit, Rehman Abdul, Sethi Harshit, Sharma Shivam, Singh Yashovardhan, Yadav Siddharth Sarvan, Yadav Vijay
Benchno information yet

Kashi Rudras Squad

PlayersBishem Sachin Singh, Dubey Akshay, Khan Kamil, Malik Ankur Sohanveer, Mavi Shivam, Pandey Priyanshu, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Shahbaz Mirza, Sharma Karan, Singh Ajay, Singh Shiva, Singh Yashovardhan, Singhwal Rajat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet