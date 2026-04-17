Nasum Ahmed News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about Nasum Ahmed, you will find all the latest news about him here: incidents on the field, how his training sessions go, and what he likes about cricket. Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Preview | Pakistan Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four enters a key stage as Pakistan face Bangladesh in Match 5. Nasum Ahmed India vs Bangladesh, Preview | Super Four Match 4 will look to dominate after big group wins Nasum Ahmed Team Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game Nasum Ahmed Asia Cup 2025 |Twitter reacts as Nasum Ahmed begins Asia Cup campaign with wicket maiden Nasum Ahmed Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Sri Lanka Will Look To Bounce Back, Bangladesh Aim To Prove Consistency

International career

Nasum Ahmed is a Bangladeshi cricketer born on December 5, 1994. He plays for Sylhet Division in domestic cricket. Nasum started playing for the Bangladesh national team in March 2021. He is a bowler who bowls Slow Left-arm Orthodox and occasionally bats left-handed. He is known for his role in the middle overs of matches.

ODI

Debut: West Indies vs Bangladesh at Providence – July 10, 2022

Last Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh at Basseterre – December 12, 2024

T20I

Debut: New Zealand vs Bangladesh at Hamilton – March 28, 2021

Last Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Sylhet – July 16, 2023

2020-2021

March 2020: Named in Bangladesh's T20I squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

January 2021: Included in the squad for the ODI series against West Indies.

February 2021: Named in Bangladesh’s squad for the series against New Zealand.

March 28, 2021: Debuted in T20I for Bangladesh against New Zealand.

August 3, 2021: Took 4 wickets for 19 runs against Australia, helping Bangladesh win their first T20I match against Australia.

September 8, 2021: Took 4 wickets for 10 runs against New Zealand, helping Bangladesh win their first T20 series against New Zealand. He was named man of the match.

September 2021: Included in the squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2022-2023

February 2022: Named in Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan.

March 2022: Named in the squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

May 2022: Named in Bangladesh's ODI squad for the series against West Indies.

July 10, 2022: Debuted in ODI for Bangladesh against West Indies.

December 12, 2024: Played his last ODI match against West Indies at Warner Park.

November 11, 2024: Played 3 ODI matches against Afghanistan in the UAE, with figures of 0/24.

November 9, 2024: Played 3 ODI matches against Afghanistan, taking 3/28.

2025-2026

January 2025: Named in Bangladesh’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

ODI Career

Played 18 matches.

Took 16 wickets, with an average of 41.12.

Conceded 4.49 runs per over.

Best bowling figures: 3 for 19.

T20I Career

Played 35 matches.

Took 34 wickets, with an average of 23.15.

Conceded 7.32 runs per over.

Best bowling figures: 4 for 10.

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings

Ranked 71st with a total of 417 points.

Leagues Participation

Nasum Ahmed played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in different seasons. He started with the Sylhet Super Stars in 2015/16. Then, he played for the Chattogram Challengers from 2019 to 2022. Since 2022, Nasum has been part of the Khulna Tigers team.

Bangladesh Premier League

Nasum Ahmed played in the Bangladesh Premier League for different teams in various seasons. He started with Sylhet Super Stars in 2015/16. Then, he joined Chattogram Challengers from 2019 to 2022. Since 2022, he has been part of the Khulna Tigers.

Year Team Notes 2015/16 Sylhet Super Stars Nasum played 3 matches, scored 7 points, and had an average of 3.50. The team lost to Dhaka Dynamites by 34 points. 2019/20 Chattogram Challengers Nasum took part in the tournament held from December 11, 2019, to January 17, 2020. 2021/22 Chattogram Challengers Nasum took 3 wickets for 9 runs in the 4th match against Minister Group Dhaka. He was named Player of the Match and won the Cricinfo MVP award. 2023/24 Chattogram Challengers On January 24, 2023, Nasum took 3 wickets for 11 runs in 4 overs against Dhaka Dominators. 2022/23 Khulna Tigers Nasum played in the 6th match against Chattogram Challengers on January 9, 2023. 2025/26 Khulna Tigers Nasum was named Player of the Match and received the MVP award for his performance against Rangpur Riders on February 3, 2025.

Domestic career

Nasum Ahmed started playing domestic cricket in 2011. He played his first First Class match on April 10, 2011, for Sylhet Division against Dhaka Division in Chattogram. His last First Class match was between Barishal Division and Sylhet Division in Sylhet from November 23 to 26, 2024.

Nasum played his first T20 match on April 23, 2013, between Rajshahi Division and Sylhet Division in Bogra. He has played 112 T20 matches so far and took 89 wickets at an economy rate of 6.67. His last T20 match was on February 5, 2025, between Khulna and Chittagong in Mirpur.

He played his first List A match on November 11, 2014, between Prime DSC and Kalabagan KC in Savar. His most recent List A match was on April 29, 2025, between Mohammedan and Abahani Ltd in Mirpur.

In 2019, Nasum joined the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League. He currently plays for Sylhet Division in domestic cricket and is also part of the Bangladesh national team for international matches.

Records and achievements

Nasum Ahmed has earned important records and achievements in his cricket career:

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: He ranks 71st with 417 points.

Man of the Match Award: On September 8, 2021, Nasum took four wickets in a T20 match against New Zealand, helping Bangladesh win their first T20 series against New Zealand.

Nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month: In September 2021, Nasum was nominated for his strong play in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Bangladesh National Team: In 2021, he was part of the national team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

These achievements show Nasum's key role in Bangladesh's cricket success.

Personal life

Nasum Ahmed is a well-known cricket player. He is also active on social media and has a growing fan base. Here’s a look at his personal life:

Finance

As of 2025, Nasum Ahmed's net worth is around 2 million US dollars.

Family

Nasum Ahmed was born on December 5, 1994, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, to Bengali Muslim parents. His grandfather moved to Sylhet from the village of Mardapur in the Derai region of Sunamganj District in 1958.

Cars and House

In 2021, it was reported that Nasum Ahmed lives in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Information about his cars or other property is not publicly available.

Scandals

During a T20 match between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal, Rahim, a teammate of Nasum, threatened to hit him with a ball. The incident happened when they almost collided while retrieving a ball from Afif Hossain. Rahim later apologized to the fans and Nasum for the mistake. In 2023, Nasum showed confidence in convincing his captain, Litton Das, to change his mind on a decision during a match against New Zealand.

Fans

Nasum Ahmed is active on social media. He has accounts on Instagram (@nasumahmed10), Facebook, and Twitter (@nasum10official). He has 2.3k followers on Instagram.