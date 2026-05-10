Rishabh Rajendra Pant

International career
Rishabh Pant, known for his powerful batting and consistent performances, has represented India in all formats, with a strong reputation in Test cricket. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he plays for the Lucknow Super Giants. In 2025, Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL, bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27.00 crore. Additionally, he was a key member of the Indian team that clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Before his rise to the senior team, Pant served as the vice-captain of the India U-19 team, which finished as runners-up in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.
2017:
- January 2017: Pant joined India’s T20I squad for the series against England. He made his debut on February 1, 2017, in the third T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. Pant was the youngest Indian to debut in a T20I at 19 years and 120 days.
2018:
- February 2018: Pant was part of India's squad for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka.
- July 2018: Pant was included in India's Test squad for the series against England. He made his Test debut on August 18, 2018, and became the first Indian to score a Test century in England. He also became the second-youngest wicketkeeper in the world to score a century in Tests.
- October 2018: Pant made his ODI debut against the West Indies on October 21, 2018.
2019:
December 2018: Pant set a record by taking 11 catches in a Test match against Australia, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test.
January 2019: Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in a Test match in Australia.
June 2019: Pant joined India’s World Cup squad as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, who got injured during the tournament. The ICC later named Pant as the Rising Star of the World Cup.
September 2019: Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 50 dismissals in Test cricket.
2020:
During the 2020 IPL, Pant's performance dropped. He only managed 343 runs at a strike rate of 113, much lower than his earlier seasons.
He was dropped from India's limited-overs team during the 2020-21 Australia tour, although he remained in the Test squad but did not play in the first Test at Adelaide.
2021:
January 2021: After India’s poor performance in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Pant replaced Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test in Melbourne. He scored 29 runs in the first innings.
January 2021 (Sydney Test): Pant’s performance in the Sydney Test was a turning point. He scored 97 runs off 118 balls, and helped India save the match and earn a draw.
January 2021 (The Gabba Test): Pant played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs to help India chase down 328 and win the Test. This victory ended Australia's unbeaten run at The Gabba since 1988.
September 2021: Pant was selected for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
2022:
January 2022: Pant was named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021.
March 2022: Pant broke the record for the fastest half-century in a Test match for India, and scored 50 in just 28 balls.
May 2022: Pant was made vice-captain for India’s series against South Africa. After KL Rahul got injured, Pant was named the captain for the series, becoming the second-youngest Indian to captain in a T20I.
July 2022: Pant scored his first ODI century, making 125 not out in the final match against England.
2023:
December 2022: Pant was involved in a car crash, which kept him away from cricket for several months. His recovery and return to fitness became a major talking point in Indian cricket.
2024:
April 2024: Pant made his comeback to international cricket, being selected for India’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.
February 2025: Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL auction for a record ₹27 crore.
Domestic career
Rishabh Pant started his domestic cricket career playing for Rajasthan at the U-14 and U-16 levels. However, due to facing discrimination, he moved to Delhi to continue his cricket journey. At 18, he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy in 2015. Pant’s breakthrough came when he scored a triple-century against Maharashtra, setting several records. During the 2016-17 season, he hit a quick 48-ball century against Jharkhand, highlighting his aggressive batting.
His impressive performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in India’s T20 squad for the 2017 series against England. In the same year, he was named captain of Delhi for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The next year, in a Zonal T20 League match against Himachal Pradesh, Pant scored 100 runs off just 32 balls, the second-fastest century in T20 cricket. These achievements helped Pant establish himself as one of India's top young players.
Personal life
Rishabh Pant was born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and loved cricket from a young age. Due to limited opportunities in his hometown, his family moved to Delhi when he was 12, so he could train under coach Tarak Sinha. Sinha had also trained Shikhar Dhawan. Pant faced some challenges in his early career, including moving to Rajasthan to play district-level cricket, but returned to Delhi due to discrimination. At 18, Pant made his debut in first-class cricket.
Family
Rishabh Pant was born to Rajendra and Saroj Pant on October 4, 1997. He has a sister named Sakshi Pant. In 2017, Pant lost his father to a heart attack. Despite the grief, he played in an IPL match just two days after his father's death, scoring 57 runs and dedicating the performance to him.
Finance
As of 2024, Rishabh Pant’s net worth is estimated at INR 100 crores, which is about USD 12 million.
Cars and House
Pant lives in his house in Roorkee with his family and owns homes in Delhi, Haridwar, and Dehradun. His car collection includes an Audi A8, Mercedes Benz C-Class, Ford Mustang, and Mercedes Benz GLE.
Scandals
Pant has been involved in a few controversies:
- IPL 2022 Umpire Conflict: During a match against Rajasthan Royals, Pant threatened to remove his players from the field to protest umpire decisions.
- ODI Umpire Conflict: In a match against England, Pant asked for a DRS review, but the umpire did not give his team four runs, causing tension.
- Hedley Test (2021) Controversy: Pant was caught using illegal tape on his gloves during a Test match in England.
Fans
Pant's unique playing style and his conversations during matches have made him a favorite among fans. After recovering from a major injury, he looked forward to meeting his fans at the 2024 IPL matches in Delhi. However, in December 2024, he received criticism for a bad shot in a Test match against Australia. Despite this, he remains popular with 14 million followers on Instagram and is active on Facebook and Twitter.