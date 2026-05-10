Rishabh Rajendra Pant

Rishabh Pant has now created a record which is not present in the cricket books. His financial dominance has allowed him to be at the top of the taxpayer list in Uttarakhand. In the previous financial year, Pant had paid approximately 23.84 crore rupees income tax.

If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricket player Rishabh Pant, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket.

International career

Rishabh Pant, known for his powerful batting and consistent performances, has represented India in all formats, with a strong reputation in Test cricket. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he plays for the Lucknow Super Giants. In 2025, Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL, bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27.00 crore. Additionally, he was a key member of the Indian team that clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Before his rise to the senior team, Pant served as the vice-captain of the India U-19 team, which finished as runners-up in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.

2017:

January 2017: Pant joined India’s T20I squad for the series against England. He made his debut on February 1, 2017, in the third T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. Pant was the youngest Indian to debut in a T20I at 19 years and 120 days.

2018:

February 2018: Pant was part of India's squad for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka.

July 2018: Pant was included in India's Test squad for the series against England. He made his Test debut on August 18, 2018, and became the first Indian to score a Test century in England. He also became the second-youngest wicketkeeper in the world to score a century in Tests.

October 2018: Pant made his ODI debut against the West Indies on October 21, 2018.

2019:

December 2018: Pant set a record by taking 11 catches in a Test match against Australia, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test.

January 2019: Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in a Test match in Australia.

June 2019: Pant joined India’s World Cup squad as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, who got injured during the tournament. The ICC later named Pant as the Rising Star of the World Cup.

September 2019: Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 50 dismissals in Test cricket.

2020:

During the 2020 IPL, Pant's performance dropped. He only managed 343 runs at a strike rate of 113, much lower than his earlier seasons.

He was dropped from India's limited-overs team during the 2020-21 Australia tour, although he remained in the Test squad but did not play in the first Test at Adelaide.

2021:

January 2021: After India’s poor performance in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Pant replaced Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test in Melbourne. He scored 29 runs in the first innings.

January 2021 (Sydney Test): Pant’s performance in the Sydney Test was a turning point. He scored 97 runs off 118 balls, and helped India save the match and earn a draw.

January 2021 (The Gabba Test): Pant played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs to help India chase down 328 and win the Test. This victory ended Australia's unbeaten run at The Gabba since 1988.

September 2021: Pant was selected for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2022:

January 2022: Pant was named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021.

March 2022: Pant broke the record for the fastest half-century in a Test match for India, and scored 50 in just 28 balls.

May 2022: Pant was made vice-captain for India’s series against South Africa. After KL Rahul got injured, Pant was named the captain for the series, becoming the second-youngest Indian to captain in a T20I.

July 2022: Pant scored his first ODI century, making 125 not out in the final match against England.

2023:

December 2022: Pant was involved in a car crash, which kept him away from cricket for several months. His recovery and return to fitness became a major talking point in Indian cricket.

2024:

April 2024: Pant made his comeback to international cricket, being selected for India’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

February 2025: Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL auction for a record ₹27 crore.