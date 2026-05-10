Rishabh Rajendra Pant

Rishabh Rajendra Pant

wicket keeper

Full name:Rishabh Rajendra Pant
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Date of Birth (Age):October 4, 1997 (28)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Height:170 cm
Hometown:Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India
Jersey Number:17
Social Media:X.com, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi

India

Lucknow Super Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3330665767179
Innings000100
Overs0002.000
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs000900
Wickets000100
Avg000900
SR0001200
Eco0004.500
BB000100
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3330665767179
Innings5626569260168
Not outs41127529
Runs2271865987412317834354
Balls Faced3084811781499917043006
Avg43.6734.622.4348.532.4131.32
SR73.63106.65126.3782.47104.63144.84
Fours2469086440183399
Fifties1153191122
Sixies55263713658196
Highest15912565308135128
Hundreds5101022

Rishabh Rajendra Pant Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

Rishabh Pant News

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If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricket player Rishabh Pant, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket.

Rishabh Pant Tops Uttarakhand's Taxpayer List with Record Contribution

Rishabh Pant Tops Uttarakhand's Taxpayer List with Record Contribution

Rishabh Pant has now created a record which is not present in the cricket books. His financial dominance has allowed him to be at the top of the taxpayer list in Uttarakhand. In the previous financial year, Pant had paid approximately 23.84 crore rupees income tax.

Rishabh Pant06:56 PM, 02 August, 2026

Watch Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni Spotted Enjoying a Drive Together

Rishabh Pant03:35 PM, 23 June, 2026

Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav Trade Sends Shockwaves Through IPL

Rishabh Pant07:02 PM, 19 June, 2026

IPL Franchises Eyeing Key Reinforcements Through Trades

Rishabh Pant06:43 PM, 15 June, 2026

Rishabh Pant Takes a Refreshing Break in Uttarakhand

International career

Rishabh Pant, known for his powerful batting and consistent performances, has represented India in all formats, with a strong reputation in Test cricket. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he plays for the Lucknow Super Giants. In 2025, Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL, bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27.00 crore. Additionally, he was a key member of the Indian team that clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Before his rise to the senior team, Pant served as the vice-captain of the India U-19 team, which finished as runners-up in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.

2017:

  • January 2017: Pant joined India’s T20I squad for the series against England. He made his debut on February 1, 2017, in the third T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. Pant was the youngest Indian to debut in a T20I at 19 years and 120 days.

2018:

  • February 2018: Pant was part of India's squad for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka.
  • July 2018: Pant was included in India's Test squad for the series against England. He made his Test debut on August 18, 2018, and became the first Indian to score a Test century in England. He also became the second-youngest wicketkeeper in the world to score a century in Tests.
  • October 2018: Pant made his ODI debut against the West Indies on October 21, 2018.

2019:

December 2018: Pant set a record by taking 11 catches in a Test match against Australia, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test.

January 2019: Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in a Test match in Australia.

June 2019: Pant joined India’s World Cup squad as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, who got injured during the tournament. The ICC later named Pant as the Rising Star of the World Cup.

September 2019: Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 50 dismissals in Test cricket.

2020:

During the 2020 IPL, Pant's performance dropped. He only managed 343 runs at a strike rate of 113, much lower than his earlier seasons.

He was dropped from India's limited-overs team during the 2020-21 Australia tour, although he remained in the Test squad but did not play in the first Test at Adelaide.

2021:

January 2021: After India’s poor performance in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Pant replaced Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test in Melbourne. He scored 29 runs in the first innings.

January 2021 (Sydney Test): Pant’s performance in the Sydney Test was a turning point. He scored 97 runs off 118 balls, and helped India save the match and earn a draw.

January 2021 (The Gabba Test): Pant played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs to help India chase down 328 and win the Test. This victory ended Australia's unbeaten run at The Gabba since 1988.

September 2021: Pant was selected for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2022:

January 2022: Pant was named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2021.

March 2022: Pant broke the record for the fastest half-century in a Test match for India, and scored 50 in just 28 balls.

May 2022: Pant was made vice-captain for India’s series against South Africa. After KL Rahul got injured, Pant was named the captain for the series, becoming the second-youngest Indian to captain in a T20I.

July 2022: Pant scored his first ODI century, making 125 not out in the final match against England.

2023:

December 2022: Pant was involved in a car crash, which kept him away from cricket for several months. His recovery and return to fitness became a major talking point in Indian cricket.

2024:

April 2024: Pant made his comeback to international cricket, being selected for India’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

February 2025: Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL auction for a record ₹27 crore.

Indian Premier League

Rishabh Pant has been a key player in the IPL since 2016. Here is a summary of his IPL career:

Year

Team

Details

2016

Delhi Daredevils

Pant was bought by Delhi Daredevils after performing well in the Under-19 World Cup. He scored 69 runs from 40 balls in his third game of the season.

2017

Delhi Daredevils

Pant scored 97 runs from 43 balls against Gujarat Lions. His consistent batting was a highlight of the season.

2018

Delhi Daredevils

Pant made 128 off 63 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, setting a new record for the highest score by an Indian in IPL at the time.

2019

Delhi Capitals

Pant kept delivering strong performances, though the team didn't make it to the final. He remained a key player for Delhi.

2020

Delhi Capitals

Pant continued to impress, helping Delhi reach the final. He was among the team’s best performers.

2021

Delhi Capitals (Captain)

Pant became the captain of Delhi in 2021 after Shreyas Iyer got injured. He led the team again in 2022.

2022

Delhi Capitals (Captain)

Pant led Delhi through the 2022 season, but the team did not win the title.

2023

Did not play

Pant could not play in 2023 due to recovering from injuries he sustained in a car crash in December 2022. David Warner took over as captain in his absence.

2024

Delhi Capitals (Captain)

Pant returned to the IPL in 2024, scoring 446 runs and leading the team. He hit three half-centuries during the season.

2025

Lucknow Super Giants

Pant was bought for ₹27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2025 auction. He is expected to bat in the top order and be a key player for the team.

2026

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained as Captain for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants IPL team for ₹27 crore. His move to the team was one of the biggest stories of the auction. Entering the 2026 season, he remains the most expensive player in IPL history and has been retained as LSG captain; to rediscover his best form, he has been training extensively with Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai, focusing on a more aggressive batting stance ahead of the tournament opener.

Domestic career

Rishabh Pant started his domestic cricket career playing for Rajasthan at the U-14 and U-16 levels. However, due to facing discrimination, he moved to Delhi to continue his cricket journey. At 18, he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy in 2015. Pant’s breakthrough came when he scored a triple-century against Maharashtra, setting several records. During the 2016-17 season, he hit a quick 48-ball century against Jharkhand, highlighting his aggressive batting.

His impressive performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in India’s T20 squad for the 2017 series against England. In the same year, he was named captain of Delhi for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The next year, in a Zonal T20 League match against Himachal Pradesh, Pant scored 100 runs off just 32 balls, the second-fastest century in T20 cricket. These achievements helped Pant establish himself as one of India's top young players.

Records and achievements

Many records have been set by Rishabh Pant, and numerous awards have been received in his career. Below is a list of his key achievements:

Records:

  • The fastest fifty for India in the U-19 World Cup and the second-fastest in U-19 World Cup history.
  • The second youngest player for India to debut in a T20I match.
  • The first batter for India to start his Test career with a six.
  • The fastest wicket-keeper for India to affect fifty dismissals in Test cricket.
  • The most runs in a Test series by a wicket-keeper: 720 runs in the 2021-23 World Test Championship.
  • The most dismissals in a Test series as a wicket-keeper: 39 dismissals (highest to date).
  • The most catches in a Test match (record-holder).
  • The 5th most dismissals in a Test inning.
  • 11 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in a single Test match, the most by any keeper.
  • The 5th most catches in a single Test inning as a keeper.
  • The 5th most catches in a Test series.
  • 12th in the list for most stumpings in a Test match with three stumpings.
  • A career strike rate of 108.80 in ODIs, the 14th highest for any batsman in the format.

Awards:

  • ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the 2018 ICC Awards (January 2019).
  • ICC Men’s Player of the Month in February 2021.
  • Emerging Player of IPL 11 and Stylish Player Award in 2018.
  • Part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Personal life

Rishabh Pant was born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and loved cricket from a young age. Due to limited opportunities in his hometown, his family moved to Delhi when he was 12, so he could train under coach Tarak Sinha. Sinha had also trained Shikhar Dhawan. Pant faced some challenges in his early career, including moving to Rajasthan to play district-level cricket, but returned to Delhi due to discrimination. At 18, Pant made his debut in first-class cricket.

Family

Rishabh Pant was born to Rajendra and Saroj Pant on October 4, 1997. He has a sister named Sakshi Pant. In 2017, Pant lost his father to a heart attack. Despite the grief, he played in an IPL match just two days after his father's death, scoring 57 runs and dedicating the performance to him.

Finance

As of 2024, Rishabh Pant’s net worth is estimated at INR 100 crores, which is about USD 12 million.

Cars and House

Pant lives in his house in Roorkee with his family and owns homes in Delhi, Haridwar, and Dehradun. His car collection includes an Audi A8, Mercedes Benz C-Class, Ford Mustang, and Mercedes Benz GLE.

Scandals

Pant has been involved in a few controversies:

  • IPL 2022 Umpire Conflict: During a match against Rajasthan Royals, Pant threatened to remove his players from the field to protest umpire decisions.
  • ODI Umpire Conflict: In a match against England, Pant asked for a DRS review, but the umpire did not give his team four runs, causing tension.
  • Hedley Test (2021) Controversy: Pant was caught using illegal tape on his gloves during a Test match in England.

Fans

Pant's unique playing style and his conversations during matches have made him a favorite among fans. After recovering from a major injury, he looked forward to meeting his fans at the 2024 IPL matches in Delhi. However, in December 2024, he received criticism for a bad shot in a Test match against Australia. Despite this, he remains popular with 14 million followers on Instagram and is active on Facebook and Twitter.

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